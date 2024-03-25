Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read

    Kerala will witness summer rains in the next four days, according to the latest notification from the weather department. The IMD has predicted rain in five districts in the coming days. 

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala which is reeling under the scorching heat will get some relief from summer rains this week. As per the weather forecast, the summer rain will be received in some districts every day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), summer rains are likely in five districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.5 meter high waves and storm surge along the Kerala coast till 11.30 tonight.

    According to the latest notification, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts will receive summer rains on Tuesday (Mar 26) and Wednesday (Mar 27). At the same time, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts are most likely to receive summer rains on March 28.

    Over the recent period, Kerala has received only 1.4mm of rainfall, significantly lower than the usual 18.8 mm expected. Comparatively, five years ago, the average rainfall had reached 20mm, primarily due to widespread precipitation in the southern districts.

    In March, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam typically experience the highest levels of rainfall. However, this year has seen a significant decline in precipitation in these regions. For instance, Pathanamthitta, which typically receives 63 mm of rain, has only recorded 8.9 mm so far. Similarly, Ernakulam has received just 6.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the five-year high of 40 mm.

    Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution due to the potential threat of sea attacks. With rough seas expected to escalate, individuals should adhere to instructions from authorities and avoid venturing into danger zones. It's recommended to securely anchor fishing vessels (such as boats) in the harbor and maintain a safe distance between them to prevent collisions. Ensuring the safety of fishing equipment is also emphasized. Moreover, beach trips and sea recreational activities should be completely avoided until further notice.
     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3 rkn

    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in five districts on March 25; Check forecast rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in five districts on March 25; Check forecast

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April rkn

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style RBA

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck gcw

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Fire at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple during Bhasma Aarti WATCH VIDEO

    Fire during Bhasma Aarti in garbhagriha of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon