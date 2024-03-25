Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read

Kerala will witness summer rains in the next four days, according to the latest notification from the weather department. The IMD has predicted rain in five districts in the coming days.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala which is reeling under the scorching heat will get some relief from summer rains this week. As per the weather forecast, the summer rain will be received in some districts every day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), summer rains are likely in five districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.5 meter high waves and storm surge along the Kerala coast till 11.30 tonight.

According to the latest notification, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts will receive summer rains on Tuesday (Mar 26) and Wednesday (Mar 27). At the same time, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts are most likely to receive summer rains on March 28.

Over the recent period, Kerala has received only 1.4mm of rainfall, significantly lower than the usual 18.8 mm expected. Comparatively, five years ago, the average rainfall had reached 20mm, primarily due to widespread precipitation in the southern districts.

In March, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam typically experience the highest levels of rainfall. However, this year has seen a significant decline in precipitation in these regions. For instance, Pathanamthitta, which typically receives 63 mm of rain, has only recorded 8.9 mm so far. Similarly, Ernakulam has received just 6.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the five-year high of 40 mm.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution due to the potential threat of sea attacks. With rough seas expected to escalate, individuals should adhere to instructions from authorities and avoid venturing into danger zones. It's recommended to securely anchor fishing vessels (such as boats) in the harbor and maintain a safe distance between them to prevent collisions. Ensuring the safety of fishing equipment is also emphasized. Moreover, beach trips and sea recreational activities should be completely avoided until further notice.

