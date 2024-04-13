Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home
Vishu Palada Payasam is a creamy and delicious dessert made with rice flakes (ada), milk, and sugar. It's a special sweet treat often prepared during Vishu. Here’s how you can make Palada Payasam at home:
Ingredients:
- Ada (rice flakes): 1 cup
- Full cream milk: 4 cups
- Sugar: 3/4 cup (adjust to taste)
- Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon
- Ghee: 1 tablespoon
- Cashews: 10 (chopped)
- Raisins: 10
- Water: As needed
Instructions:
- Prepare the Ada: If the rice flakes (ada) are dried, soak them in water for about 15-20 minutes, then drain the water.
- Cook the Ada: In a pot, boil some water and add the soaked ada. Cook it for about 10-12 minutes or until the ada becomes soft. Once cooked, drain the water and set the ada aside.
- Heat the milk: In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the milk on medium-low heat until it starts to boil. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
- Add the cooked Ada: Once the milk is hot, add the cooked ada to the pot. Stir well to combine.
- Cook the payasam: Let the ada cook in the milk for about 10-15 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.
- Sweeten the payasam: Add sugar to the pot and stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Add flavor: Add the cardamom powder and stir well.
- Fry cashews and raisins: In a separate small pan, heat ghee and fry the chopped cashews and raisins until they turn golden brown.
- Combine: Add the fried cashews and raisins to the payasam and mix well.
- Simmer: Let the payasam simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to blend.
- Serve: Once the payasam is ready, remove it from heat. Serve warm or chilled as desired.
Enjoy your homemade treat with family and friends!