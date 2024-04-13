Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home

Palada Payasam is a rich and delicious dessert perfect for celebrating Vishu. Here’s how you can make Pala Ada Payasam at home:

Vishu Palada Payasam is a creamy and delicious dessert made with rice flakes (ada), milk, and sugar. It's a special sweet treat often prepared during Vishu. Here’s how you can make Palada Payasam at home:

Ingredients:

Ada (rice flakes): 1 cup

Full cream milk: 4 cups

Sugar: 3/4 cup (adjust to taste)

Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Ghee: 1 tablespoon

Cashews: 10 (chopped)

Raisins: 10

Water: As needed

Instructions:

Prepare the Ada: If the rice flakes (ada) are dried, soak them in water for about 15-20 minutes, then drain the water.

Cook the Ada: In a pot, boil some water and add the soaked ada. Cook it for about 10-12 minutes or until the ada becomes soft. Once cooked, drain the water and set the ada aside.

Heat the milk: In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the milk on medium-low heat until it starts to boil. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Add the cooked Ada: Once the milk is hot, add the cooked ada to the pot. Stir well to combine.

Cook the payasam: Let the ada cook in the milk for about 10-15 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.

Sweeten the payasam: Add sugar to the pot and stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.

Add flavor: Add the cardamom powder and stir well.

Fry cashews and raisins: In a separate small pan, heat ghee and fry the chopped cashews and raisins until they turn golden brown.

Combine: Add the fried cashews and raisins to the payasam and mix well.

Simmer: Let the payasam simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to blend.

Serve: Once the payasam is ready, remove it from heat. Serve warm or chilled as desired.

Enjoy your homemade treat with family and friends!