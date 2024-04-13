Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home

    Palada Payasam is a rich and delicious dessert perfect for celebrating Vishu. Here’s how you can make Pala Ada Payasam at home:

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    Vishu Palada Payasam is a creamy and delicious dessert made with rice flakes (ada), milk, and sugar. It's a special sweet treat often prepared during Vishu. Here’s how you can make Palada Payasam at home:

    Ingredients:

    • Ada (rice flakes): 1 cup
    • Full cream milk: 4 cups
    • Sugar: 3/4 cup (adjust to taste)
    • Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon
    • Ghee: 1 tablespoon
    • Cashews: 10 (chopped)
    • Raisins: 10
    • Water: As needed

    Instructions:

    • Prepare the Ada: If the rice flakes (ada) are dried, soak them in water for about 15-20 minutes, then drain the water.
    • Cook the Ada: In a pot, boil some water and add the soaked ada. Cook it for about 10-12 minutes or until the ada becomes soft. Once cooked, drain the water and set the ada aside.
    • Heat the milk: In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the milk on medium-low heat until it starts to boil. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
    • Add the cooked Ada: Once the milk is hot, add the cooked ada to the pot. Stir well to combine.
    • Cook the payasam: Let the ada cook in the milk for about 10-15 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.
    • Sweeten the payasam: Add sugar to the pot and stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.
    • Add flavor: Add the cardamom powder and stir well.
    • Fry cashews and raisins: In a separate small pan, heat ghee and fry the chopped cashews and raisins until they turn golden brown.
    • Combine: Add the fried cashews and raisins to the payasam and mix well.
    • Simmer: Let the payasam simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to blend.
    • Serve: Once the payasam is ready, remove it from heat. Serve warm or chilled as desired.

    Palada Payasam is a rich and delicious dessert perfect for celebrating Vishu. Enjoy your homemade treat with family and friends!

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details rkn

    Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year rkn

    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year

    Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check rkn

    Kerala: Forest department issues instructions on Thrissur Pooram; Check

    'The Kerala Story will be screened at SNDP Yogam in Idukki': NDA candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan rkn

    'The Kerala Story will be screened at SNDP Yogam in Idukki': NDA candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

    Man shot after multiple people stabbed in Sydney shopping centre; videos surface (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: Man shot after multiple people stabbed in Sydney shopping centre; videos surface (WATCH)

    NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    WATCH: David Warner, SS Rajamouli collaborate for next? Video from new project goes viral RKK

    WATCH: David Warner, SS Rajamouli collaborate for next? Video from new project goes viral

    RJD promises 1 crore jobs, Rs 1 lakh aid for women in its manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' for Lok Sabha polls AJR

    RJD promises 1 crore jobs, Rs 1 lakh aid for women in its manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' for Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon