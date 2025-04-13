user
user icon

IPL 2025: RCB star Virat Kohli becomes 2nd player to achieve this MASSIVE feat in T20 cricket

During his 62-run knock against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli achieved a massive record, joining David Warner in a rare T20 list.

IPL 2025: RCB star Virat Kohli becomes 2nd player to achieve this MASSIVE feat in T20 cricket HRD
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 9:44 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting maestro Virat Kohli toppled a massive record while pulling off his chase masterclass against Rajasthan Royals and became just the second batter to complete a century of half-centuries in the T20 format.

In the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Virat played the anchor role for the Royal Challengers during their pursuit of a competitive 174-run target. While Salt went berserk at one end, Virat maintained his composure to keep the scoreboard ticking with his commanding strike rotation.

Virat Kohli joins David Warner in rare T20 club

Virat joined the former flamboyant Australian opener for the record in the 15th over after dispatching the ball past the boundary rope to register his 100th fifty in the T20s. He put on his dancing shoes and took the aerial route by converting the in-drifter into half volley to loft the ball handsomely over long-on for a maximum.

The Indian stalwart entered the exclusive club, which solely featured Warner as its sole member. The former Australia star boasts a staggering 108 half-centuries in the T20 format.

During RCB's one-sided chase, Virat certainly had fortune on his side. On the first delivery of the fourth over, Virat ambled down the track and skewed it high in the air off Sandeep Sharma. Riyan Parag, with sunglasses on, sprinted towards the landing zone of the ball, got a hand on it, but eventually spilt it.

Also read: RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special'

How Virat Kohli helped RCB chase down 174-run target? 

After receiving an early lifeline, Virat punished Rajasthan's loose deliveries by targeting the boundary rope. With the 92-run opening stand broken after Phil Salt returned with his explosive 65 from 33 deliveries, Virat raised an unbeaten 83-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket to steer Bengaluru to a comfortable 9-wicket triumph.

The 'Chase Master' returned to the dressing room with an unbeaten 62 from 45 deliveries and his third fifty in the ongoing edition of the IPL. His sizzling 62 was laced with four boundaries and two maximums. Following its fourth win in the season, RCB moved to the third spot with eight points behind Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Also read: IPL 2025: 'Robot Dog' joins broadcasting team; Interacts with DC and MI Players (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ICC introduces a specialized support program for Displaced Afghan Women Cricketers ddr

ICC launches global initiative to support displaced Afghan women cricketers

RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special' ddr

RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special'

IPL 2025: Robot Dog joins broadcasting team; Interacts with DC and MI Players (WATCH)

IPL 2025: 'Robot Dog' joins broadcasting team; Interacts with DC and MI Players (WATCH)

IPL 2025: RCB players wear green jersey for clash against RR in Jaipur; Heres why HRD

IPL 2025: RCB players wear green jersey for clash against RR in Jaipur; Here's why

IPL 2025: LSG pacer Shardul slams commentators for trying to be hard on bowlers after win vs GT HRD

LSG pacer Shardul slams commentators for 'trying to be hard' on bowlers after win vs GT

Recent Stories

Man rapes, kills 5-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi, shot dead in police encounter ddr

Bihar man rapes, kills 5-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi, shot dead in police encounter

Anakapalli mishap: PM Modi condoles deaths, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased ddr

Andhra firecracker factory blast: PM Modi condoles deaths, announces Rs 2 lakh aid as toll reaches 8

ICC introduces a specialized support program for Displaced Afghan Women Cricketers ddr

ICC launches global initiative to support displaced Afghan women cricketers

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RCB defeated RR by 9 wickets? HRD

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How RCB defeated RR by 9 wickets?

RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special' ddr

RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special'

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon