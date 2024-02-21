Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    Shameera Beevi a native of Poonthura died of excessive bleeding while giving birth to her fourth child at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20). The newborn also died after delivery. The incident happened at Thirumangalam Lane near Pazhaya Karakkamandapam in Nemom.

    Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, Shameera Beevi (36), a native of Poonthura died of excessive bleeding while giving birth to her fourth child at their residence on Tuesday (Feb 20). The newborn also died during delivery. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing with the investigation. The incident happened at Thirumangalam Lane near Pazhaya Karakkamandapam in Nemom around Tuesday evening. 

    Shameera's husband Nayas, according to the police, forced her to give birth at home and forbade her from giving birth at a hospital. Additionally, it is said that Nayas misbehaved when ordered to transport Shameera to a hospital by medical staff. The couple is parents to three children. They were both delivered via cesarean section. Nayas decided to undergo acupuncture treatment rather than hospitalisation when Shameera became pregnant for the fourth time.
    Shameera is Nayas' second wife. His daughter from his first marriage is studying acupuncture. Reports state that Nayas' daughter was also present when the baby was delivered.

    The couple had been renting a home for several months and had no interaction with other residents or neighbours. Residents in the area alerted the medical staff when Nayas refused to allow Shameera to the hospital even though she was completely pregnant. Despite their intervention, Shameera was not allowed to be transferred to a hospital by Nayas, which resulted in severe bleeding and unconsciousness.

