    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kerala HC upholds life sentence for convicts

    The Kerala High Court upheld the sentence pronounced against the accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. The RMP founder and leader was hacked to death on May 4, 2012.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Kochi: In a major setback, the Kerala High Court upheld the sentence pronounced against the accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case on Monday (Feb 19). A division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Kauser Edappagath had reserved the order in January after the conclusion of the hearing. The High Court upheld the conviction of the trial court. The High Court upheld the verdict of convicting 10 accused including Kunjananthan. Meanwhile, the High Court nullified the trial court's verdict acquitting KK Krishnan and Jyoti Babu. However, the court upheld the verdict acquitting Mohanan Master. 

    The division bench was considering the appeal filed by the 12 accused against the sentence, the prosecution’s appeal to give maximum punishment to the accused, and the appeal filed by Chandrasekharan’s wife K K Rema against the acquittal of CPM leader P Mohanan and others in the case. The first, fifth and seventh accused were charged with conspiracy. 

    On May 4, 2012, while riding his bike home in Vallikad, close to Vadakara, Chandrasekaran, the founder and head of RMP, was fatally hacked by a gang. The case involved those accused, who are CPM members, hacking Chandrasekharan to death out of resentment for him quitting the party and founding the RMP at Onchiyam.

    The Kozhikode Additional Session Court had in 2014 sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment and awarded a three-year jail term to one accused. The accused, M C Anoop, Kirmani Manoj, Kodi Suni, T K Rajeesh, Mohammad Shafi, Annan Sijith, K Shinoj, K C Ramachandran, Trouser Manoj, CPM Panur area committee member P K Kunhanandan and P V Rafeeq were sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a fine. Meanwhile, Lambu Pradeepan, a native of Kannur, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. Of the accused, Kunjanandan died in June 2020 while serving his prison sentence.

