Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing

A six-year-old Malayali boy, a survivor of the Mumbai boat accident, has reported his parents missing. The child is currently receiving treatment at JNPT Hospital in Uran.

First Published Dec 19, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Mumbai: A Malayali couple is feared missing after a tragic boat accident in Mumbai. A six-year-old boy, the only survivor from the family, informed authorities that his parents were with him during the trip and are now missing. The child is currently receiving treatment at JNPT Hospital in Uran, and authorities are checking other hospitals to see if his parents have been admitted in other hospitals.

The boat accident, which occurred near the Gateway of India yesterday evening, has resulted in the confirmed deaths of thirteen people. Four others remain in critical condition. The incident involved a Navy speedboat colliding with a passenger boat, the Neel Kamal, which was en route to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination. The collision caused the passenger boat to capsize and sink. 

Among the deceased are three Navy personnel. A total of 101 people have been rescued, and survivors have indicated that more people may still be missing. The exact number of passengers aboard the Neel Kamal is still unclear. Authorities continue their search for the missing, with a focus on locating the Malayali couple.

