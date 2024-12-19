Kerala: Thrissur woman dies after seven months of bedridden struggle following hit-and-run accident

Anuja, a resident of Nooluvalli in Kodakara, Thrissur, passed away after being critically injured in a hit-and-run accident on May 14. She had been bedridden for seven months following the incident, in which an unknown vehicle hit her, her husband Anu, and their son before fleeing the scene.

Thrissur: Anuja, a native of Nooluvalli in Thrissur's Kodakara, passed away after being critically injured in a hit-and-run accident. She had been bedridden for the last seven months due to the accident, which occurred on May 14. After the accident, both Anuja and her husband Anu, along with their son, were hit by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene. Despite efforts, the vehicle responsible for the incident has not been identified.

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

Although the Kodakara police registered a case in the incident, the investigation has not yielded any results. For the past seven months, Anuja received treatment without any leads on the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved. Anuja breathed her last on Wednesday (Dec 18), still waiting for justice. A few days ago, Anu had expressed his anguish to Asianet News, urging authorities to find the vehicle that shattered their lives, condemning the driver's inhuman actions.

What exactly happened?

The tragic accident that shattered Anu's family occurred on May 14. They had arrived in Thrissur to attend the wedding reception of a friend’s daughter. After visiting the Kodungallur temple, they were returning when the incident happened at 8 p.m. on a rainy night. Anu, his wife Anuja, and their son Arjun were walking along a road near Kodakara's Kuzhikkani, which had no street lights in the vicinity.

Suddenly, a vehicle hit all three of them, throwing them several meters away. The impact was severe. While Arjun fell into a muddy pit and escaped with minor injuries, the sight of his bloodied mother and father lying on the road is something he can never forget.

Despite undergoing three surgeries, Anuja's health showed no significant improvement. The family has already spent lakhs on medical expenses, and they are now burdened with over 20 lakhs in debt. Anu and his family hope that if the vehicle responsible for the accident is found, they may at least receive insurance assistance. Anu had shared that they were hopeful of finding the vehicle, just as the vehicle involved in the Kozhikode accident was identified months later.

Due to the lack of progress in the investigation, Anu had submitted an application to the Chief Minister, among others. Following this, the Chalakudy DySP contacted him and initiated an inquiry. The police have stated that the investigation is still ongoing. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident did not stop to help or even take the victims to the hospital, showing a complete lack of humanity. Anu shared with Asianet News that if the driver had only applied the brakes, their family would not have been shattered.

Latest Videos