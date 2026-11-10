A local football team in Kerala’s Idukki district staged a unique silent protest against alleged political favouritism by the Gram Panchayat. Despite facing biased match scheduling, the team won the Keralotsavam championship and refused to accept congratulations from officials during the trophy handover.

In what was a striking display of athletic grit and quiet defiance, young football players of a local team in Kerala’s Idukki staged a unique protest against the ruling Gram Panchayat committee for alleged nepotism and political favouritism after winning the Keralotsavam championship title on Monday, November 9.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kanjikuzhi local football team players were seen wearing a black armband when Gram Panchayat approached them to congratulate for their victory. However, the team collectively refused to shake hands or accept the congratulations from the Panchayat President and officials, standing in complete silence as a mark of protest.

The winning football team protested against an alleged political interference involving the match schedule, where tournament organizers had manipulated game timings to give a political ally's squad an unfair advantage.

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How Did the Controversy Unfold?

Keralotsavam Football Tournament, organised by Kanjikuzhi Grama Panchayat, witnessed a fiery dispute over biased scheduling, with organisers forcing the eventual champions to play their crucial fixtures under grueling conditions while granting extended rest periods to favoured teams.

According to local reports, the tournament was scheduled to begin at 9 am, but was delayed until the afternoon despite all 10 participating teams arriving at the ground on time. Allegations regarding the delay in the start of the tournament surfaced that the ruling panchayat committee intentionally stalled the matches to wait for a specific player, reportedly the nephew of the Panchayat Standing Committee Chairman, who was running late.

Instead of enforcing the standard rules, the tournament organisers allegedly made the remaining nine teams wait for hours. The severe delay reportedly threw the tournament off the schedule, leaving insufficient time to conduct the semifinal matches before the day ended.

The situation got worse when the organizers, rather than rescheduling, directly granted a walkover into the final match to the team affiliated with the politician. The decision triggered intense dissatisfaction among other teams that didn’t receive fair chances to compete for a spot in the final.

The two local teams were locked in a fierce final clash that carried deep political undertones. While the ruling Gram Panchayat committee’s favoured squad secured an unearned shortcut to the decider, the opposing team, wearing red and black kits, refused to forfeit.

The Winning Team Gives a Fitting Reply on the Pitch

The football team, Kanjikuzhi FC, wearing red and black kits, showcased their athletic spirit despite political favourtism to win the final match against United FC and claim the Keralotsavam trophy. However, the winning team refused to engage or interact with the Panchayat President and officials during the prize presentation.

Wearing a black armband as a protest against alleged political favouritism and the unfair walkover, the players stood in complete silence and collectively refused to accept collectively refused to shake hands or accept congratulations from the woman, who was wearing a saree and representing the ruling Gram Panchayat committee as its President.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the football field, the young athletes maintained their silent stance throughout the trophy handover, making it very clear that while they respected the game, they would not endorse institutional bias or political nepotism in local sports.

Reportedly, the Gram Panchayat President had to leave the stage in embarrassment as the team's silent protest drew wide support from the spectators gathered at the venue.

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