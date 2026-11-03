The investigation has seen a significant change in the accused's version of events.

According to the initial statement, Abhiram had allegedly been sending unwanted messages to the 18-year-old girl on Instagram. She reportedly complained about this to her boyfriend, following which he allegedly called Abhiram to Pangappara and killed him.

However, during detailed questioning, the accused reportedly gave a different account. He claimed that it was another friend of Abhiram who had allegedly misbehaved with the girl and that the plan was to bring that person to the location.

According to this version, Abhiram was called to the spot to help bring his friend. The accused allegedly said that an argument broke out between him and Abhiram, which escalated into the murder.

Police have said that the latest statement will be examined in detail and that they are verifying the sequence of events.

Father suspects conspiracy

Abhiram's father has raised serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding his son's death. He believes that the teenager was not the original target and was killed because he refused to bring another friend to the location.

According to the father, the 17-year-old accused had called Abhiram using a mobile phone belonging to the girl and asked him to come to Pangappara. After he reached the spot, he was allegedly asked to bring another boy there.

The father suspects that the group was actually looking for that friend and that Abhiram was killed after refusing to cooperate.

He has also questioned whether the 17-year-old could have committed the murder alone. He suspects that the minor may have accepted responsibility to shield the other accused, particularly because his age could affect the punishment he faces under juvenile justice laws.

"How could a 17-year-old have committed such a crime all by himself? I suspect that he has been made to take the blame for others," the father said.

He also alleged that police had initially questioned the teenager but allowed him to leave with his father, asking him to return to the station the following morning.

The father believes that a more detailed interrogation at that stage could have helped investigators uncover the circumstances of the murder sooner.