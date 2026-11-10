Kochi witnessed back-to-back attacks on police officers. In one incident, a drug-addled youth bit a cop's hand. In another, an SI was assaulted. Two people have been arrested in connection with these incidents.

Kochi: In yet another attack on the police in Kochi, a youth bit a cop's hand. The police arrested Mohammed Iqbal, a native of Sasthamcotta in Kollam. Ajith Paul, a driver at the North Station, suffered the bite. The attack happened when he was brought for a medical check-up. The youth was completely under the influence of drugs. Mohammed Iqbal created a ruckus at the hospital. He was apprehended from near the North Bridge.

Thrissur: Two Assam Men Busted in Temple Theft Case! Read Details

Meanwhile, an SI was also attacked in Kochi. Ajmal, a native of Kollam, was arrested in this incident. The police reached Indira Gandhi Hospital after receiving a complaint that Ajmal was creating a scene. Upon reaching the hospital, Ajmal assaulted SI Harikrishnan. The police have registered a case for obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties and assault.

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC Bus Tragedy Claims 15-Year-Old's Life! Read Details

In a separate incident the other day, a private bus knocked down a traffic cop in Kochi. The incident occurred near the High Court around 7:30 pm yesterday. CPO Sreedath sought medical treatment at a hospital. The police have taken the Mahatma bus, which caused the accident, into custody. The driver, Aneesh, a native of Kakkanad, is also in police custody. The accident happened when the bus, driven recklessly and at a high speed from Menaka, was turning towards Banerji Road.