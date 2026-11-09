Annapoornendu's father Ashokan escaped with minor injuries. The 15-year-old was travelling with her father from Dhanuvachapuram to Amaravila when the tragedy struck.

Dhanuvachapuram: A 15-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a KSRTC bus collided with the scooter she was travelling on with her father in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Annapoornendu, a Class 10 student. Her father, Ashokan, sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident. The accident took place at Dhanuvachapuram when the father-daughter duo was travelling towards Amaravila. According to reports, the KSRTC bus driver allegedly dozed off while driving, leading to the collision with their scooter. Following the impact, Annapoornendu fell beneath the bus and was crushed to death.

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Ashokan, who was riding the scooter with his daughter, escaped with minor injuries. However, the family was left devastated by the sudden loss of the young girl, who was on her way with her father when the tragedy unfolded. Eyewitnesses reportedly said that the KSRTC bus driver got down from the vehicle and fled immediately after the accident. The circumstances surrounding the collision and the driver's alleged actions following the crash are expected to be examined by the authorities.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by negligent driving. Annapoornendu's untimely death has left her family grieving, as a routine journey turned into a devastating tragedy.Further details regarding the police investigation and action against the bus driver are awaited.