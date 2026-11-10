In the Pathanath Kunhambu murder case, the Additional District Sessions Court-2 Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabhanu handed a life sentence to the victim's wife, Vembirichi Janaki (55), and her relative, Unda Rajesh (40).

Kasaragod: A local court has awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each to a woman and her relative for smothering her 67-year-old Covid-affected husband to death at Madivayal in Pilicode. Additional District Sessions Court-2 Judge Ramu Ramesh Chandrabhanu passed the sentence against the first accused Vembirichi Janaki (55) and the second accused Unda Rajesh (40) in the Pathanath Kunhambu murder case. If they fail to pay the fine, the convicts will have to serve an additional four months in jail. The court also slapped an extra 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine on the second accused for trespassing into the house with the intent to murder. The third accused in the case, Anil alias Animaman, died by suicide during the trial.

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The incident took place around 10 pm on July 21, 2021. Kunhambu, who suffered partial paralysis following a Covid infection, was resting on a cot in the hall of his house. The prosecution stated that Janaki, who was taking care of him, got frustrated with the daily struggles and frequent arguments with her husband, which eventually led to the murder. On Janaki's instructions and in her presence, Rajesh and Anil smothered Kunhambu to death.

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Initially, Chandera police registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by Kunhambu's relative Pramod. The follow-up probe revealed it was a clear case of murder. Sreedas M.V., the then Chandera Sub-Inspector and current Kasaragod Vigilance Inspector, completed the inquest proceedings. P. Narayanan, the then Chandera Police Inspector and current Kannur Crime Branch DySP, completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 10 material objects and 58 documents, and examined 30 witnesses. After carefully going through the witness statements and circumstantial evidence, the court found the accused guilty and pronounced the verdict. Additional Government Pleader G. Chandramohanan appeared for the prosecution.