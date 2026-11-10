The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-545 draw which took place on Tuesday, 10th November 2026. Ticket holders across the state can now go and check their numbers to see if they have won one of the cash prizes in today's draw.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-545 draw which took place on Tuesday, 10th November 2026. Ticket holders across the state can now go and check their numbers to see if they have won one of the cash prizes in today's draw.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-545 draw took place at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, which is one of the biggest prizes of the day. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh.

Other than the top three prizes, the Sthree Sakthi has a number of other prize categories. These are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 5000 for eligible ticket holders who have tickets from other series.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-545 Result Today, November 10: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The full Sthree Sakthi SS-545 winning numbers are as follows (grouped by prize category). Ticket holders are of course advised to check their ticket numbers and series very carefully before deciding whether or not they have won.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-545 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SV182817

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 182817

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SS248520

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SP915233

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 9352, 9953, 7685, 4874, 0562, 4449, 4856, 4874, 5208, 5795, 6791, 7076, 7685, 7768, 8779, 9068, 9352, 9953

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0226, 1141, 2030, 2980, 8185, 8925

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0617, 0692, 0850, 0869, 1276, 2474, 2566, 2816, 2943, 4306, 4337, 4517, 5495, 6064, 6516, 6697, 6997, 7162, 7408, 7590, 7847, 7940, 8133, 8701, 9854

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0027, 0306, 0370, 0444, 0528, 0669, 0940, 0942, 0966, 1440, 1455, 1534, 1798, 1882, 1981, 2075, 2120, 2148, 2211, 2214, 2448, 2464, 2543, 2721, 2739, 2742, 2910, 2931, 2990, 3125, 3240, 3390, 3428, 3718, 4121, 4216, 5039, 5235, 5342, 5366, 5524, 5556, 5652, 5673, 5809, 6012, 6046, 6238, 6380, 6438, 6496, 6634, 6940, 7105, 7219, 7220, 7528, 7609, 8017, 8186, 8380, 8515, 8587, 8615, 8627, 8759, 8775, 8981, 9017, 9145, 9213, 9388, 9480, 9569, 9703, 9972

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0131 0268 0299 0310 0311 0409 0430 0534 0548 0767 0863 0867 0925 0969 1044 1146 1186 1302 1379 1604 1655 1699 1810 1877 2113 2142 2172 2549 2821 2918 2932 3044 3082 3166 3637 3731 3741 3757 3842 3893 3958 3969 4027 4224 4232 4258 4346 4425 4528 4580 4588 4832 4863 5517 5701 5741 5808 6161 6171 6317 6458 6614 6873 6918 6953 7095 7276 7314 7414 7423 7587 7625 7704 7781 7860 7992 8071 8095 8269 8415 8630 8634 8661 9013 9052 9330 9390 9525 9723 9855

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Winners must ensure that their tickets match the published results and that they are following the prescribed procedure of the Kerala State Lotteries Department to claim their prize. They must also check the winning numbers against the official Kerala Gazette notification.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 08/11/2026: Samrudhi SM-80 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner