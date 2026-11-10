CPI(M) leader MV Govindan has alleged that an artificial power shortage was manufactured in Kerala to push through a questionable General Network Access (GNA) agreement, demanding a judicial probe into potential corruption and governance failures.

CPI(M) Alleges Artificial Power Shortage in Kerala

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary MV Govindan on Tuesday alleged that an artificial power shortage was created to facilitate the General Network Access (GNA) agreement with the state government, demanding a judicial inquiry into the deal and questioning the role of the Chief Minister VD Sateeshan and the functioning of the state Cabinet.

Govindan alleged that the Chief Minister was operating through a particular group that was behind the agreement, while the Electricity Minister had no knowledge of developments related to it. “An artificial power shortage was created to facilitate the GNA agreement. The Chief Minister is operating through a particular group, and this group is behind the deal. The Electricity Minister had no knowledge of the developments related to the agreement. The principle of collective responsibility of the Cabinet has completely broken down. Ministers had raised these concerns earlier as well,” he said.

Calls for Judicial Investigation

The CPI (M) leader further alleged that the Chief Minister was identifying areas through which corruption could be carried out and called for an investigation into the entire agreement. “The Chief Minister is identifying areas through which corruption can be carried out. The entire GNA deal must be investigated, and a judicial inquiry should be ordered. The claim that the LDF government purchased electricity directly from GNA is false propaganda,” Govindan said.

Demand for Transparency and Public Disclosure

Demanding transparency over the agreement, he called for the publication of all related records and a comprehensive investigation into how the deal was initiated and who was involved. “All files and documents related to GNA must be made public. There should be a comprehensive investigation into how the agreement was initiated and who was behind it,” he said.