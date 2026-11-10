Two men from Assam got busted for breaking into the sanctums of the Sreedharma Daiva Navagraha temple at Koolimuttam Killikkulangara. They smashed the locks and made off with gold ornaments and hundi cash, but cops caught them.

Thrissur: Two young men who broke into temple sanctums are finally in police custody. The duo smashed open the sanctum sanctorums of the Sreedharma Daiva Navagraha temple at Koolimuttam Killikkulangara and grabbed gold ornaments and cash from the hundis. The Mathilakam police arrested Suhail Ali (19), a native of Bor Masjid Jayanitpur in Assam's Nagaon, and Asal Ali (30) from Dumduma Gaon in Assam. The investigation team found the stolen goods hidden right under the Vytilla flyover in Kochi. That’s where the accused used to sleep at night. The burglary went down in the early hours of October 24. They broke into the sanctums of the Goddess, Goddess Bhuvaneswari, and Lord Hanuman at the Killikkulangara temple, snatching the gold chains and thalis adorning the idols along with cash from the collection boxes.

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A special investigation team cracked the case using scientific evidence and checking up on past offenders. After massive searches in scrap godowns and migrant labor camps across the district and nearby areas, cops identified the duo, who already have multiple similar cases against them. Suhail Ali has two criminal cases, including a theft case at the Panangad police station in Ernakulam and another at the Kaliabor police station in Assam. Asal Ali is also an accused in a theft case at the Panangad police station.

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The investigation team included Kodungallur DySP Ratheesh Kumar R, Mathilakam CI Vimal, SHO Nasiya M Sahib, SIs Mohammed Rafi and Sanjay, ASI Midhun, GSCPOs Gopakumar, Sunilkumar, Sarath, and CPOs Binil and Rizwan.