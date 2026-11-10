The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be conducting the Sthree Sakthi SS-545 draw on Tuesday the 10th of November 2026. Ticket holders all over Kerala are waiting for the results with the first prize being a jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The winning numbers have not yet been declared.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be conducting the Sthree Sakthi SS-545 draw on Tuesday the 10th of November 2026. Ticket holders all over Kerala are waiting for the results with the first prize being a jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The winning numbers have not yet been declared.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-545 draw is at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. You can check the winning numbers and prize details once the draw is over and the results are out. The full results are usually out around 4.30 PM.

The Sthree Sakthi has a number of prize categories so there are quite a few ways of winning. There's of course the first prize, but there are also second and third prizes as well as a number of smaller cash prizes and consolation prizes.

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First prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There's a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible ticket holders from the other series.

Other prize categories are Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. Winners will be as per the respective prize category and matching ticket numbers.

Lottery players are to keep their tickets ready and check the winning numbers very carefully once they are published. The official Kerala State Lotteries Department results are the final word when it comes to verifying winning tickets and claims.

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