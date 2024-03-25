Sidharthan's death: VC revokes suspension of 33 students without legal consultation; Opposition slams action

Kalpetta: The vice-chancellor of Pookode Veterinary and Animal Sciences College revoked the suspension of 33 students involved in the death of second-year student J S Sidharthan allegedly without seeking legal advice. Sidharthan was a victim of ragging by students linked to the SFI. According to regulations, the suspension can only be lifted following legal counsel from the university's Law Officer. This contentious decision appears to be a strategic maneuver aimed at pardoning certain students affiliated with a senior university official.

Related to the incident, 31 students faced expulsion from the college, while 90 students residing in the hostel received seven-day suspensions. However, the Vice Chancellor overturned the suspension of 33 students, including two senior batch students, after they lodged appeals.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the Vice-Chancellor is trying to sabotage the investigation.

"The VC lifted the suspension of the students without even seeking legal advice. There is massive interference behind the attempt to destroy the evidence. This is a case where a student was beaten up and tied up by the SFI leaders. The government ordered a CBI investigation following a strike by the opposition led by student and women's youth organizations. The government is ready to order a CBI investigation due to the fear of protests in the context of elections. The same people who killed and hanged him untied him and took him to the hospital," he said.

Satheesan added," Attempts are being made to destroy the evidence before the CBI arrives without going ahead with the procedures for handing over the case. The government and the university are trying to save the accused. When the media news shifted to the election, they are trying to subvert the case again. Attempts to overturn the case will be resisted at all costs. The opposition stands with Sidharthan's family in their fight for justice."

Meanwhile, Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash told Asianet News that though a CBI inquiry was announced, he doubts whether his son will get justice. The family alleged that an attempt was being made to erase the evidence in the case and the reinstatement of the suspended students was a part of this.

He said, " It is suspected that the inquiry was announced to cover up the protests. The CBI investigation was announced on the 9th of last month. However, nothing happened after that. After announcing that the CBI will investigate, there has been no further police investigation and CBI investigation yet. The accused, who were found by the anti-ragging squad, have now been brought back to the college. This is part of an effort to clear the case."