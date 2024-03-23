Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out

    The final report of the anti-ragging squad in Sidharthan death case has emerged. According to the report, Sidharthan of the Pookode Veterinary College was made to sign daily in front of union president and his popularity in college was hated by the accused.

    Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Wayanad: Shocking information about Pookode Veterinary College student Sidharthan's death has come to light. According to statements, Sidharthan was required to sign in front of college union president Arun every day at his hostel room, much like a criminal required to do so at the police station. One of the classmates of Sidharthan made a statement in front of the anti-ragging squad claiming that this pattern had persisted for around eight months.

    The student disclosed that Sidhartha had previously confided in him about this. This statement was included in the report presented before the anti-ragging committee of the college on Friday. 

    Sidharthan was a popular photographer among the college students. According to reports, he was already being targeted by the accused group who said he was growing too "famous". It is uncertain if he was physically abused over the eight months of the 'check-in'. The gang had threatened to beat and tie up Sidharthan on his upcoming birthday, according to the statement. It is alleged that the vicious attack and mob trial that happened on February 16 were an extension of their animosity and distaste for Sidharthan.

    The final report of the anti-ragging squad also states that a girl was present with main accused Kashinathan when Siddharthan was beaten up on the hill near the hostel. However, there is no evidence or testimony available to confirm this. Therefore, this matter is left for the consideration of the police. 

    The report reveals that Kashinathan and Sinjo were identified as the main accused who subjected Sidharthan to brutal treatment, with Sinjo reportedly grabbing him by the throat. Additionally, statements from 166 students were recorded by the squad as part of the investigation.

    Following the incidents at the hostel mess, reports indicate that the cook resigned from his position. The security personnel of the college also did not give a statement. All twenty accused arrested in the case are now in remand. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-646 March 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam anr

    Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam

    Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country anr

    Ukraine war: Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention to repatriate youths stranded in war-torn country

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured anr

    Kerala: Elephant runs amok during Arattupuzha temple festival; several injured

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video

    Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's letter from jail watch gcw

    'Will come out soon...' Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM's letter from jail (WATCH)

    WhatsApp update: You can now pin up to 3 messages; Here's how it works gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can now pin up to 3 messages; Here's how it works

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole anr

    Shocking Statistics! Kerala Police failing to nab murder and rape accused who jump parole

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon