Sidharthan death case: Forced to 'sign-in' for 8 months; Shocking details of anti-ragging squad's report out

The final report of the anti-ragging squad in Sidharthan death case has emerged. According to the report, Sidharthan of the Pookode Veterinary College was made to sign daily in front of union president and his popularity in college was hated by the accused.

Wayanad: Shocking information about Pookode Veterinary College student Sidharthan's death has come to light. According to statements, Sidharthan was required to sign in front of college union president Arun every day at his hostel room, much like a criminal required to do so at the police station. One of the classmates of Sidharthan made a statement in front of the anti-ragging squad claiming that this pattern had persisted for around eight months.

The student disclosed that Sidhartha had previously confided in him about this. This statement was included in the report presented before the anti-ragging committee of the college on Friday.

Sidharthan was a popular photographer among the college students. According to reports, he was already being targeted by the accused group who said he was growing too "famous". It is uncertain if he was physically abused over the eight months of the 'check-in'. The gang had threatened to beat and tie up Sidharthan on his upcoming birthday, according to the statement. It is alleged that the vicious attack and mob trial that happened on February 16 were an extension of their animosity and distaste for Sidharthan.

The final report of the anti-ragging squad also states that a girl was present with main accused Kashinathan when Siddharthan was beaten up on the hill near the hostel. However, there is no evidence or testimony available to confirm this. Therefore, this matter is left for the consideration of the police.

The report reveals that Kashinathan and Sinjo were identified as the main accused who subjected Sidharthan to brutal treatment, with Sinjo reportedly grabbing him by the throat. Additionally, statements from 166 students were recorded by the squad as part of the investigation.

Following the incidents at the hostel mess, reports indicate that the cook resigned from his position. The security personnel of the college also did not give a statement. All twenty accused arrested in the case are now in remand.

