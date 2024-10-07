Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000

For the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Kerala government will only permit pilgrims with online bookings, accommodating a maximum of 80,000 devotees daily. The decision aims to manage the pilgrim flow effectively and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience.

Ahead of the Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Kerala government has decided to allow pilgrims through only online booking this time. Facilities will be provided to allow a maximum of 80,000 devotees per day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the review meeting where the decision was made.

The minister clarified that pilgrims arriving without pre-booking will be checked at the site. With the introduction of spot booking, the number of pilgrims exceeded expectations, leading to challenges in crowd management. As a result, the government has decided to eliminate spot booking to control congestion.

"This time, there won't be any place reservations at Sabarimala. We'll investigate if pilgrims arrive without reservations. Nilakkal and Erumeli have added parking spaces," according to Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan.

Also Read | 5 spectators die, over 100 hospitalised due to dehydration at IAF's Chennai airshow

The pilgrims will have the option to select their travel path while making their reservation thanks to the virtual line. As so, pilgrims are able to select a less crowded path. The devotees on the customary forest walk will have access to the necessary facilities.

In the event that traffic management is required during peak hours, the required infrastructure will be supplied and centers will be established. The road and parking lot repairs at Sabarimala will soon be finished.

The Vishudhi Sena staff will get the required training and get a health examination. By October 31st, Sabari Guest House maintenance will be finished. The Pranavam Guest House has finished its renovations.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens today: Check stations, timings, fares and other details

Unlike last year, where spot booking was allowed for unregistered pilgrims, this year online booking is mandatory. More than a lakh pilgrims had thronged at some points last year, prompting the decision to make the entire booking process online.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee announces jobs for women in West Bengal before Durga Puja

Latest Videos