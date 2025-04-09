'Never tried to overshadow anyone, it was never about ego': Virat Kohli reflects on his game

Read Full Article

Former Indian captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli discussed his mindset, explaining how his on-field decisions were always guided by the match situation, not personal ambition. Kohli emphasized that his leadership style is not about ego but about understanding the game situation and adapting accordingly.

While speaking on JioHotstar, he explained that he takes the lead when he's in rhythm but readily steps back if someone else is better positioned to take charge. He clarified that his approach is not about overshadowing anyone but about prioritizing the team's success and playing according to the demands of the situation.

"If you look at how things panned out even recently, in one of the Champions Trophy games, Shreyas (Iyer) took charge. It was never about ego. At that time, if I was in rhythm, in the flow of the game, I naturally took the initiative. If someone else was better placed to take the lead, they would do it. It was never about trying to overshadow anyone or suddenly feeling like I didn't have the ability. It's always been about understanding the game situation--and that's something I've always taken pride in. I want to play according to what the situation demands." Virat Kohli said while speaking on '18 Calling 18' on JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli completes 13,000 runs in T20

Virat Kohli completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket on Monday, becoming only the fifth player and first Indian to do so. Virat reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

During the match, Virat was at his attacking best, showcasing his shotmaking against spin and pace alike. He scored 67 in just 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 159.52.

So far in the IPL 2025, Virat has scored 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of over 143, with two half-centuries and the best score of 67.

He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Now, in 403 T20s, Virat has made 13,050 runs at an average of 41.56, with nine centuries and 99 fifties to his name. His best score is 122*. The top run-getter in T20s is Chris Gayle, with 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22, a strike rate of over 144, 22 centuries and 88 fifties. His best score is 175*.

Kohli scored one of his fastest fifties in the IPL against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. RCB is yet to win an IPL title, but they probably have the best squad at their disposal in IPL 2025. Kohli will be next seen in action on April 9, when RCB will take on Delhi Capitals in their next IPL 2025 match in Delhi.

