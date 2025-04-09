Kerala

Why Coconut Oil is More Than Just an Ingredient in Kerala Homes

Used in Every Kitchen

From frying to seasoning (‘kaaya varuthathu’ to ‘theeyal’), coconut oil adds unmatched aroma and flavor to Kerala cuisine.
 

A staple in Hair Care

Oiling hair with warm coconut oil is a ritual passed down generations—promoting hair growth and scalp health.
 

Natural Skincare Essential

Used as a moisturizer, baby oil, or healing balm for cracked heels and dry skin—it's Kerala’s all-in-one beauty hack.
 

Spiritual & Cultural Significance

Lighting nilavilakku (traditional lamp) with coconut oil is a daily practice in many homes and temples.
 

Medicinal & Ayurvedic Value

Coconut oil plays a vital role in Ayurvedic treatments and massage therapies like Abhyangam, thanks to its cooling and nourishing properties.
 

