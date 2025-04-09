Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here

Read Full Article

The announcement of Allu Arjun and director Atlee’s upcoming film has stirred some unexpected controversy. After Sun Pictures released a poster celebrating the milestone of their announcement video surpassing six million views on YouTube, fans quickly noticed something familiar. The visual elements of the poster bore a striking resemblance to the promotional material for Dune, the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Observers pointed out the similarities, highlighting the desert-like background, character placements, and overall aesthetic that mirrored Dune’s re-release poster. This led to discussions online, with many suggesting that the new film—currently referred to as AA 22—may have drawn a little too much inspiration from the Hollywood production.

This isn’t the first time Atlee has faced accusations of borrowing heavily from other works. In previous instances, audiences have identified similarities between his scenes and those from other films. Addressing such allegations in a 2023 interview, Atlee had defended his creative process, stating that working in the film industry often results in stories that resemble one another. He argued that similarities do not necessarily imply direct copying but rather inspiration. He cited legendary actor M.G. Ramachandran’s songs as a source of influence, explaining that they inspired him to create grand introduction sequences for his films.

Atlee also mentioned that he had taken creative risks in his career, claiming that, over the past 30 years, no one had pitched the kind of story he presented to Shah Rukh Khan. He suggested that criticism was a common experience for filmmakers and creative professionals. Responding to comparisons between his work and others, he emphasized that his efforts, honesty, and dedication should not be dismissed as mere replicas. He acknowledged that some of his films had shared elements with others but argued that if copying were truly as simple as critics claimed, everyone would be able to do it.

From its initial reveal, AA 22 appears to be a high-budget sci-fi action film, promising an intense cinematic experience. However, its visual similarities to Dune have sparked discussions about originality in filmmaking, once again placing Atlee in the spotlight for his creative choices.

