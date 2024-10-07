5 spectators die, over 100 hospitalised due to dehydration at IAF's Chennai airshow

Five spectators died and nearly 100 were hospitalized due to dehydration at the Indian Air Force's airshow in Chennai. The incident, attributed to excessive heat and congestion, marred the event as inadequate safety measures and transportation arrangements led to chaos and suffering.

At least five spectators were killed and nearly 100 were hospitalised due to dehydration at the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) airshow at Chennai’s Marina Beach on Sunday. The airshow, which was supposed to be an exciting demonstration of the Indian Air Force's flying skills, turned disastrous as a result of excessive heat and congestion.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department said that dehydration and heatstroke forced 93 participants to the hospital. After obtaining the required medical care, the majority of them were released.

Four other people perished nearby and one person died on the beach, according to a senior municipal police officer who spoke with news agency PTI. He said that hundreds of people had gathered to see the air display along the many kilometers of beach, including the five of them.

As early as 8 am, eager families flocked to the Marina Beach beaches, many of them clutching umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun. Starting at 11 am, the airshow ran until 1 pm. A crowd of almost 15 lakh people had assembled at the seashore to see the much awaited 2024 air spectacle.

Due to inadequate coordination by traffic officials, the great air show came to a complete halt, leaving thousands of visitors stuck in Chennai. Similar incidents were seen around the city as the enormous audience at Marina Beach found it difficult to leave following the event.

Many were compelled to rest by the side of the road to regain their strength since they were exhausted by the heat and traffic. Thankfully, others living close to the shore helped out by providing those in need with drinking water. However, as more people looked for other means to get home, metro stations started to fill up.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai expressed deep shock over the incident, placing the blame squarely on the state's ruling DMK government. “The loss of five lives cannot be passed off as an accident,” Annamalai stated, adding that the administration failed to provide basic safety measures and transportation arrangements. He further criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of neglecting public safety in favour of political promotion.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami hit out at the DMK-led government over the mismanagement and lack of basic amenities.

