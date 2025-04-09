user
Kerala: Vizhinjam seaport to welcome world's largest container ship MSC Turkiye

Vizhinjam Port is set to achieve a historic milestone with the arrival of MSC Turkiye, the world's largest container ship. This event underscores Vizhinjam's growing importance in global maritime trade, handling over 5.25 lakh containers in just eight months.

Published: Apr 9, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Vizhinjam Port is set to mark a historic milestone as the world’s largest container ship, MSC Turkiye, is scheduled to arrive at the port around noon today. The arrival of this colossal vessel, operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), highlights the growing significance of Vizhinjam on the global maritime map.

With an impressive length of 399.93 meters, width of 61.33 meters, and a draft of 33.5 meters, MSC Turkiye is one of six mega container ships in its class. Originating from Singapore, it will dock at Vizhinjam as part of MSC’s weekly direct service to Europe.

Since the commencement of cargo operations eight months ago, Vizhinjam Port has handled over 5.25 lakh containers, averaging over one lakh containers per month. In March alone, 53 ships berthed at the port, reflecting the rapid scaling of operations.

This visit marks the 257th vessel to dock at Vizhinjam, and significantly, no other Indian port has ever accommodated a container ship of this size, making MSC Turkiye’s arrival a historic event.

Operated by Adani Ports, Vizhinjam is now South India’s top container handling port. The infrastructure, including India’s first automated/semi-automated crane system, has enabled the port’s rapid growth and operational efficiency.

Rs 20,000 cr for ongoing development

Adani Group has already committed Rs 20,000 crore for further development. Construction for Phase 2 and Phase 3 is expected to begin soon. Initially planned to be commissioned alongside the inauguration of the Pamban Bridge by the Prime Minister, the Vizhinjam commissioning was postponed due to technical reasons.

If all goes as scheduled, India’s first deepwater container transshipment port will be formally commissioned by the end of April or early May, ushering in a new era for maritime trade in the region.

