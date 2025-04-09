user
user icon

Rape convict Ram Rahim walks out of jail for 13th time, will stay at Sirsa Ashram during 21-day furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day furlough on Wednesday, marking the 13th time he has been temporarily released from prison since his conviction.
 

Rape convict Ram Rahim walks out of jail for 13th time, will stay at Sirsa Ashram during 21-day furlough shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day furlough on Wednesday, marking the 13th time he has been temporarily released from prison since his conviction. His lawyer, Jitendra Khurana, confirmed the development, stating that the furlough was approved through proper legal channels.

"There is nothing extraordinary in this. It is the legal right of a prisoner to receive up to 70 days of parole and 21 days of furlough in a year. This is not a favour but part of the due legal process," Khurana said.

The timing of Ram Rahim's releases has often stirred controversy, particularly when they coincide with elections or religious events.

However, Khurana dismissed such speculation this time, asserting, "People repeatedly ask why Ram Rahim is given parole during elections, but what will they say now? There is no election, no political movement. Clearly, it has nothing to do with politics."

Ram Rahim out on parole again, 13th release since 2020

Since his incarceration, Ram Rahim has received multiple paroles and furloughs.

He was first granted a one-day parole in 2020, followed by a 12-hour parole in 2021. In 2022, he received 21 days of furlough and 30 days of parole. The following year, 2023, saw him out on two furloughs and 40 days of parole. In 2024, he was granted a 50-day furlough and a 20-day parole. Now, in 2025, this marks his second release from prison.

During his various releases, Ram Rahim has alternated between his Sirsa Ashram in Haryana and the sect's other premises in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and Barnawa.

His repeated temporary releases have drawn criticism from political and civil society groups in the past, especially in light of his influence over a vast follower base.

Also read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

Earlier this January, Ram Rahim Singh was released by the Haryana government on 30-day parole.

Jitendra Khurana had earlier also made a similar statement and clarified that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's parole is his legal right and should not be linked to politics.

Khurana further clarified, "As per law, parole can be granted for up to 70 days, and furlough for 21 days in a year. Ram Rahim's parole is entirely within the legal framework."

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, for raping two of his disciples. 

Also read: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case by Punjab and Haryana HC

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions ddr

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions

Rare tiger spotted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, SEE pics ddr

Rare golden tiger spotted at Assam's Kaziranga National Park, SEE pic

RBI Guv assures swift transmission of repo rate cut benefits, says US tariff will have less impact dmn

RBI Guv assures swift transmission of repo rate cut benefits, says US tariff will have less impact

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr

Supreme Court raps Centre over failure to curb road deaths, demands action on 'golden hour' cashless treatment

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Recent Stories

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors dmn

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions ddr

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions

2 day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025 2026 says finance ministry gcw

2-day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025–26, says Finance Ministry

9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know MEG

9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know

Recent Videos

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon
'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon