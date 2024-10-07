Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens today: Check stations, timings, fares and other details

    The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the aqua line, is set to open to the public on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the project on Saturday.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Stretch of Mumbai Metro line 3 – the aqua line – is set to open for public from Monday. Inaugurating the first phase of the project on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Santacruz station and back, where he spoke with workers building the city's first underground Metro line as well as students who were beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana. Additionally, he introduced the MetroConnect3 software, which was created to improve commuters' travel experiences.

    The 33.5-kilometer Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro line 3 includes the 12.69-kilometer section between Aarey Colony and BKC. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) gave the line its final approval earlier this week.

    On Monday, October 7, the aqua line service will begin at 11 am from the Aarey JVLR station and the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The last train will leave at 8.30 pm.

    Mumbai Metro 3: Timings

    Mumbai Metro 3's normal service will resume on October 8 and operate every day from 6.30 am to 10:30 pm (Monday through Saturday) and 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.

    Mumbai Metro 3: Stations

    The corridor between BKC and Aarey has 10 Metro stations.

    BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, Aarey Colony JVLR, which is the only station at grade

    Mumbai Metro 3: Frequency

    In peak time: 6.5 minutes
    Alternatively: Every 15 to 20 minutes
    There are 96 return journeys from Aarey to BKC.
    Ten out of the 48 pilots are female.
    4 lakh: Daily ridership estimated

    Mumbai Metro 3: Connectivity

    Phase I of the Mumbai Metro-3 will result in 6.5 lakh fewer vehicle journeys. There is anticipated to be a 35% decrease in traffic on the affected roadways. Because of the line, over 3.54 lakh liters of gasoline are anticipated to be saved.

    The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro line 1 at Marol Naka station, as well as Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, are connected to the Aarey-BKC section.

