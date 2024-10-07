Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens today: Check stations, timings, fares and other details

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the aqua line, is set to open to the public on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the project on Saturday.

The 33.5-kilometer Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro line 3 includes the 12.69-kilometer section between Aarey Colony and BKC. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) gave the line its final approval earlier this week. On Monday, October 7, the aqua line service will begin at 11 am from the Aarey JVLR station and the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The last train will leave at 8.30 pm. Mumbai Metro 3: Timings Mumbai Metro 3's normal service will resume on October 8 and operate every day from 6.30 am to 10:30 pm (Monday through Saturday) and 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.

Mumbai Metro 3: Stations The corridor between BKC and Aarey has 10 Metro stations. BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, Aarey Colony JVLR, which is the only station at grade Mumbai Metro 3: Frequency In peak time: 6.5 minutes

Alternatively: Every 15 to 20 minutes

There are 96 return journeys from Aarey to BKC.

Ten out of the 48 pilots are female.

4 lakh: Daily ridership estimated

Mumbai Metro 3: Connectivity Phase I of the Mumbai Metro-3 will result in 6.5 lakh fewer vehicle journeys. There is anticipated to be a 35% decrease in traffic on the affected roadways. Because of the line, over 3.54 lakh liters of gasoline are anticipated to be saved. The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro line 1 at Marol Naka station, as well as Terminals 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, are connected to the Aarey-BKC section.

