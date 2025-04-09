Kerala: ED likely to file case against CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case

Read Full Article

New Delhi: In a significant development in the ongoing monthly payment (masappadi) controversy, national media reports indicate that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to register a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan. According to sources, the ED has sought documents from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and officials believe the matter falls within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Quoting ED officials, a prominent national daily based in Delhi reported that the agency will initiate legal proceedings after receiving and examining the relevant documents from the SFIO.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) today at 2:30 PM, seeking to halt further actions by the SFIO in connection with the case. The High Court had issued notices to the SFIO and the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs based on CMRL's petition.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal is expected to represent CMRL during today’s hearing. The petition has requested the court to ensure that the trial in the case does not proceed without prior permission from the High Court. It also seeks clarification on whether the SFIO has submitted its final investigation report to the central government.

The legal developments come at a crucial time, as the case appears to be moving closer to the trial stage.

