Kerala: ED likely to file case against CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly preparing to file a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, in connection with the "monthly payment" (masappadi).

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 8:22 AM IST

New Delhi: In a significant development in the ongoing monthly payment (masappadi) controversy, national media reports indicate that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to register a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan. According to sources, the ED has sought documents from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), and officials believe the matter falls within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Quoting ED officials, a prominent national daily based in Delhi reported that the agency will initiate legal proceedings after receiving and examining the relevant documents from the SFIO.

Delhi HC to hear CMRL plea against SFIO probe in monthly payment case involving Kerala CM's daughter

Delhi HC to hear CMRL plea against SFIO probe

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) today at 2:30 PM, seeking to halt further actions by the SFIO in connection with the case. The High Court had issued notices to the SFIO and the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs based on CMRL's petition.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal is expected to represent CMRL during today’s hearing. The petition has requested the court to ensure that the trial in the case does not proceed without prior permission from the High Court. It also seeks clarification on whether the SFIO has submitted its final investigation report to the central government.

The legal developments come at a crucial time, as the case appears to be moving closer to the trial stage.

Centre nods to prosecution of Kerala CM's daughter Veena T in monthly payment case; Will she face arrest?

