user
user icon

Kerala: Guruvayur temple's Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more

Guruvayur Temple's Vishu Kani Darshan will be held on April 14, 2025 from 2:45 AM to 3:45 AM. Devotees can witness the traditional kani setup with Lord Guruvayurappan seated on the golden throne.

Kerala: Guruvayur temple Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Thrissur: The Guruvayur Devaswom Board has announced that the Vishu Kani darshan at the Guruvayur Temple will be held on April 14 (Monday), from 2:45 am to 3:45 am. The Vishu Kani arrangement will be placed on the right side of the sanctum sanctorum before the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan. The idol will be adorned and carried in procession on the golden throne (Swarnasimhasanam), decorated with traditional items such as aalavattam (fan), venchamaram (white whisk), and nettipattam (golden forehead ornament).

What does the Kani display include?

The Kani display in the otturuli (a traditional vessel) will include items like dried paddy, cucumber, kanikkonna (golden shower flowers), jackfruit, mango, hand mirror, holy texts, washed mundu (traditional cloth), gold ornaments, and fresh currency notes. Devotees will be able to view the Vishu Kani right from the Namaskara Mandapam as they enter the temple.

Vishu 2025: Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained

Chief priest (melshanti) Kavapramarath Achyuthan Namboothiri will open the Sreelakavathil (inner sanctum door) after 2 AM, accompanied by the assistant priests (keezhshantikars). Following traditional rituals, the priest will break a coconut, light a lamp, and offer the Vishu Kani to the deity. The darshan for devotees will begin after the priest places the Kani offering on the golden throne and steps out.

The melshanti will also offer Vishu Kaineettam (gift of coins) to the devotees who come to worship. The temple will celebrate Vishu Vilakku (Vishu festival lights) as part of the grand observance.

The Devaswom Board has clarified that there will be no special or VIP darshan on the day. Considering the expected heavy footfall of devotees, special and VIP darshan will also be suspended from April 12 to April 20, between 6 AM and 2 PM. Only those standing in the regular queue will be given access during this period. However, devotees offering the Rs 1000 neyvilakku (ghee lamp) will be eligible for a special darshan arrangement.

Kerala: Vizhinjam seaport to welcome world's largest container ship MSC Turkiye

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Vizhinjam seaport to welcome world's largest container ship MSC Turkiye on Wednesday dmn

Kerala: Vizhinjam seaport to welcome world's largest container ship MSC Turkiye

Kerala: ED likely to file case against CMs daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case anr

Kerala: ED likely to file case against CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case

ED files prosecution complaint against former Kerala Minister K Babu under PMLA ddr

ED files money laundering case against ex-Kerala minister K Babu

Kerala auction sets all- India record as fancy vehicle number KL 07 DG 0007 sells for Rs 45 Lakh dmn

Kerala auction sets all- India record as fancy vehicle number KL 07 DG 0007 sells for Rs 45 Lakh

Kerala to ensure education for migrant workers' children, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

Kerala to ensure education for migrant workers' children, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Recent Stories

Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc. ATG

Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth iwh

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details gcw

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details

BREAKING: India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France ddr

India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets

IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal Success Story Engineer UPSC Topper Career iwh

Engineer Who Became UPSC Topper: Story of IAS Sunil Kumar Barnwal

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon