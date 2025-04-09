Kerala: Guruvayur temple's Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more

Read Full Article

Thrissur: The Guruvayur Devaswom Board has announced that the Vishu Kani darshan at the Guruvayur Temple will be held on April 14 (Monday), from 2:45 am to 3:45 am. The Vishu Kani arrangement will be placed on the right side of the sanctum sanctorum before the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan. The idol will be adorned and carried in procession on the golden throne (Swarnasimhasanam), decorated with traditional items such as aalavattam (fan), venchamaram (white whisk), and nettipattam (golden forehead ornament).

What does the Kani display include?

The Kani display in the otturuli (a traditional vessel) will include items like dried paddy, cucumber, kanikkonna (golden shower flowers), jackfruit, mango, hand mirror, holy texts, washed mundu (traditional cloth), gold ornaments, and fresh currency notes. Devotees will be able to view the Vishu Kani right from the Namaskara Mandapam as they enter the temple.

Vishu 2025: Date, Muhurat time, Significance and Rituals of Malayali New year explained

Chief priest (melshanti) Kavapramarath Achyuthan Namboothiri will open the Sreelakavathil (inner sanctum door) after 2 AM, accompanied by the assistant priests (keezhshantikars). Following traditional rituals, the priest will break a coconut, light a lamp, and offer the Vishu Kani to the deity. The darshan for devotees will begin after the priest places the Kani offering on the golden throne and steps out.

The melshanti will also offer Vishu Kaineettam (gift of coins) to the devotees who come to worship. The temple will celebrate Vishu Vilakku (Vishu festival lights) as part of the grand observance.

The Devaswom Board has clarified that there will be no special or VIP darshan on the day. Considering the expected heavy footfall of devotees, special and VIP darshan will also be suspended from April 12 to April 20, between 6 AM and 2 PM. Only those standing in the regular queue will be given access during this period. However, devotees offering the Rs 1000 neyvilakku (ghee lamp) will be eligible for a special darshan arrangement.

Kerala: Vizhinjam seaport to welcome world's largest container ship MSC Turkiye

Latest Videos