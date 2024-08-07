Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rare Neelakurinji blossoms in Kerala's Idukki draws curious visitors

    Every 12 years, the hills of Idukki in Kerala are vividly transformed by the rare Neelakurinji flower or Strobilanthes kunthiana. The Neelakurinji flower has a unique flowering cycle that ranges from one to 16 years. When it blooms, it turns the hills into a stunning carpet of purplish blue, making the area a major tourist attraction.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Idukki: Every 12 years, the rolling hills of Idukki in Kerala are transformed into a vibrant canvas by the rare and enchanting Neelakurinji flower, also known as Strobilanthes kunthiana. This mesmerizing bloom, typically found in select high-altitude regions such as Eravikulam National Park, Pambadum Shola National Park, and Silent Valley National Park, unfurls its blue-violet clusters in the misty mountain air, creating a breathtaking spectacle. This phenomenon has recurred in certain areas of Idukki, drawing attention to its ethereal beauty.

    Initially, the flowers were seen scattered in small numbers, but after the heavy rainfall, they have spread across an entire hillside. Tourists from various districts are flocking to witness the Neelakurinji bloom. Notably, most of the visitors are young people. The tourist influx is particularly high on Sundays and other holidays.

    The Neelakurinji flowers blooming in the backdrop of the Idukki reservoir are captivating everyone's attention. The blue flowers swaying in the gusty wind, amidst the misty mountains, are adding to the breathtaking beauty of the landscape. In another month, the entire hillside will be covered in a blanket of blue. The Neelakurinji bloom in Kalyanathandu is eagerly waiting to welcome tourists during the Onam season.

    The Neelakurinji bloom in Munnar is a wonder of the world. The rare Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom only once in 12 years, attract tourists from various countries to Munnar. Although not as vast, the Kalyanathandu hills have also witnessed the Neelakurinji bloom this time. To reach Kalyanathandu, take the Kattappana-Cheruthoni route and drive two kilometers inside Nirmala City. From there, take a short hike up a small hill to witness the breathtaking Neelakurinji bloom. In previous years, Neelakurinji flowers had bloomed in some parts of Kalyanathandu. As more flowers bloom in the coming days, many tourists are expected to flock to this scenic spot.
     

