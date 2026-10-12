19-year-old Suhail Sajeev allegedly rammed his Mini Cooper into a scooter in Nedumbassery, killing three youths. His mother's car-gifting video resurfaced, sparking outrage. He and three co-passengers were booked under Section 105 of the BNS.

Nedumbassery, which is currently at the centre of intense public outrage following a horrific road crash near Cochin International Airport, witnessed a tragic hit-and-run incident when a 19-year-old college student, Suhail Sajeev, rammed a scooter carrying three youths, killing them on the spot on Sunday morning, October 11.

Suhail Sajeev was driving a luxury Bentley Mini Cooper and reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The fatal collision occurred when the high-speed vehicle struck a scooter carrying three young workers, identified as Devika, Gopika, and Ijaz, killing them on the spot.

Suhail, alongside his co-passengers, Ninav, Ameer, and Joel, have been taken into custody following a comprehensive police investigation that revealed the group had been bar-hopping before the deadly crash.

Also Read: 'My father will handle it': Kochi driver's remark after killing 3

Accused’s Mother’s Car Delivery Video Goes Viral

As Suhail Sajeev and his co-passengers have reportedly been charged with culpable homicide under Section 105 of the BNS, another layer of scrutiny has fallen on the family as a video featuring his mother, Nooha Sajeev, joyfully presenting him with the luxury Mini Cooper on his birthday has resurfaced and gone viral across social media platforms.

In a video, Nooha was seen expressing her excitement to gift her son a brand new Mini Cooper, stating that it was his ‘dream car’, adding that fulfilling a child's wishes is a benchmark of success for parents.

“He already had a car. He is studying in Rajagiri. He had a dream car in Kochi. We wanted to buy it. Today was the day. It was his birthday in December. We couldn't give it to him at that time. So, we bought a car,” Nooh was heard saying in a resurfaced clip.

“If our children want something, and if we can make it happen, that is the most successful point for a parent. So, for that, we are paying more attention to our children and our family,” he added.

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And the same gifted car was used by Suhail Sajeev, who reportedly clocked speeds of up to 120 km/h before ramming into the victims' scooter near Nedumbassery, cutting short three young lives in a devastating flash of reckless endangerment.

Earlier, Suhail also drove a Bentley Mini Cooper reportedly at a speed of 220 kmph, showcasing a dangerous pattern of excessive speeding that frequently bypassed regulatory checks and safety bounds.

Outrage over Suhail’s Reckless Driving

Suhail Sajeev’s reckless driving, which took the lives of three young people, has sparked outrage among their friends and colleagues, who recalled that the victims, Devika, Gopika, and Ijaz, were working part-time at a local craft and antique shop while pursuing their studies.

When Suhail Sajeev was brought to a hospital for a medical examination, a group of youths allegedly assaulted him, prompting police to move him from the hospital. The accused was taken to the accident spot as part of the investigation into the crash that killed three people.

What angered the public was his controversial remarks following the accident, in which he reportedly stated that his father would take care of everything, allegedly dismissing concerns raised by locals at the scene. The remark has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning his apparent lack of remorse after the fatal crash.

As per reports, Suhail Sajeev and his three co-passengers were booked in connection with the crash under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police said the co-passengers were allegedly aware that Suhail had consumed alcohol and failed to stop him from driving.

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