The Bhagyathara BT-81 lottery draw is on Monday November 23, 2026 at 3.00 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. It's being run by the Kerala State Lottery Department and the winning numbers will be announced.

The Bhagyathara BT-81 lottery draw is on Monday November 23, 2026 at 3.00 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. It's being run by the Kerala State Lottery Department and the winning numbers will be announced. All the ticket holders in Kerala are of course looking forward to the announcement of the winning numbers.

First prize in the Bhagyathara BT-81 lottery is Rs 1 crore. There are a number of prize categories in the draw so there is the potential for a good return for the ticket holder. The winning numbers will be declared as a result of the draw and the full results are due around 4.30 PM.

The Bhagyathara BT-81 results haven't been announced yet. The ticket holders will have to wait until the draw to find out if they've won anything.

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The Kerala State Lotteries Department run their weekly draws under a number of schemes and Bhagyathara is one of the regular weekly lotteries with a draw every Monday.

Once the results are announced the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners along with the consolation prizes and all the other winning numbers will be declared. The ticket holders are advised to go through their ticket numbers and series very carefully against the official results to be published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Keep an eye out for the full Bhagyathara BT-81 lottery results (the winning numbers and the prize breakdown).

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