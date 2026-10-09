The post-mortem report confirms Abdul Salam died from a brutal attack. He had severe injuries all over his body. The attackers crushed his ribs and broke his elbows and knees. He also suffered serious injuries to his private parts.

Thrissur police arrested three suspects for murdering a 40-year-old man at the Vadanappally Fazal Nagar West beach. The arrested youths include 18-year-old Muhammad Rasil, also known as Bilal, from the Panikka house in Vadanappally, and two minors. Police are still hunting for two more suspects, including a notorious criminal named Binshad. Locals found the victim, Abdul Salam from the Rayam Marakkar house in Vadanappally, dead on the beach last Wednesday morning. Police confirmed it was a murder after the initial probe and post-mortem.

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The post-mortem report shows the attackers beat Abdul Salam brutally. He had severe injuries all over his body. The gang crushed his ribs and broke his elbows and knees. He also suffered serious injuries to his private parts. Salam actually lived in Walayar with his wife. The suspects picked a fight with him on Tuesday night, accusing him of having an affair with a woman in Vadanappally. The argument quickly escalated. The gang then ganged up on Salam and beat him mercilessly with dumbbells and stones.

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The accused confessed during questioning that they recorded the entire attack on their mobile phones. They deleted the video later, but police are confident they can recover the footage. The gang left the spot only after making sure Salam was dead. Police stated the attackers clearly intended to kill him. The main accused, Binshad, is currently on the run and has 37 criminal cases against him. He just came out of jail 18 days ago after serving a KAAPA deportation sentence. Police noted that Binshad regularly uses minors to carry out his violent crimes.

A special police team caught the suspects within hours of the crime. Kodungallur DySP R. Ratheesh Kumar led the team. The squad included Valapad CI Padmarajan, Vadanappally SI Umesh, ASI Azeez, and Thrissur Rural Shadow Police officers Mithun, R. Krishna, and P.M. Shameer. The police have now intensified their search to catch the remaining absconding suspects.