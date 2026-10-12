An eyewitness to the Nedumbassery crash that killed 3 students says the driver, Suhail Sajeev, told angry locals his father would 'handle everything'. Police have detained Sajeev and are investigating if he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Recounting the horrific road tragedy that claimed the lives of three students in Nedumbassery, an eyewitness revealed that the driver of the speeding car claimed his father would "handle everything" after being confronted by local residents following the crash. Salim, an eyewitness who was present near the site of the collision, stated that the impact was so massive that nearby pedestrians immediately rushed to assist the victims.

"I was standing nearby when the accident happened. There was a loud noise, and we all ran to the spot to check if something had happened. Three people were injured on the road. They were hit by a Mini Cooper," Salim said.

Describing the scene following the collision, the eyewitness noted that enraged locals intercepted the vehicle before the driver tried to brush off the gravity of the incident. "People stopped him, and there was some dispute. The driver was saying that his father will handle everything. Then the police and ambulance came. But the injured were already not moving when the ambulance reached for help," Salim added.

Three Students Killed On the Spot

The incident occurred in the Nedumbassery area of Kochi when a Mini Cooper rammed into a two-wheeler carrying three students, killing all of them on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

Driver Detained, Probe Underway

Following the accident, the police reached the location, detained the accused driver, identified as Suhail Sajeev, and impounded the vehicle. According to sources, Sajeev was driving the Mini Cooper at a high speed when it hit the scooter from behind. Police are examining if the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. The victims were identified as 21 year olds Iyas, Devika and Gopika. A case has been registered against the accused driver, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway. (ANI)