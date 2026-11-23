BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the CPI(M) of allowing corruption across state institutions following the disruption of Payyannur MLA V. Kunhikrishnan's speech at a cooperative event. He also cited alleged irregularities worth Rs 1,582 crore in Kerala's cooperative banks.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the CPI(M) of allowing corruption to spread across the state's institutions, following the disruption of Payyannur MLA V. Kunhikrishnan's speech at a cooperative event. He also criticised the alleged assault on the MLA's private secretary, saying, "Political intimidation was being used to silence those who speak about corruption."

In a post on X on Monday, Chandrasekhar linked the incident to what he described as the growing criminalisation of Keralam politics. He alleged that the CPI(M) had taken control of institutions meant to serve the public, including cooperative banks, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Devaswom Board and the police.

His remarks came days after Kunhikrishnan's inaugural address was disrupted during a Cooperative Week celebration in Kannur district. Payyannur police have registered a case against eight people, identified as CPI(M) workers, for allegedly disrupting the MLA's speech and assaulting his private secretary.

Chandrasekhar cites cooperative bank irregularities

In his post, Chandrasekhar shared figures to highlight the scale of alleged corruption in Kerala's cooperative sector. He said that cooperative banks had recorded irregularities worth Rs 1,582 crore over the past 10 years. He added that 450 cooperative societies were unable to return depositors' money, while irregularities had been found in 251 societies.

He further added that 27 cooperative bank cases involving around Rs 550 crore were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Referring to specific cases, Chandrasekhar said the ED had attached assets worth around Rs 128 crore in the Karuvannur cooperative bank case. He also said that more than 1,200 depositors in Nemom were waiting to recover around Rs 108 crore.

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He questioned the state government's failure to provide relief to affected depositors through its Risk Fund scheme.

Chandrasekhar also accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of using political controversies to divert attention from corruption and other issues in the state.

He said the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in their Vikasita Keralam manifesto, had promised to clean up cooperative institutions, ensure justice for affected depositors and improve transparency in cooperative banks.

Comparing Keralam with the rest of the country, he said cooperatives were becoming engines of growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while in Keralam they had become "ATMs for corrupt politicians and their cronies".

He called for accountability and reforms to protect ordinary depositors.

The Payyannur incident

The incident took place on November 18 at Kandoth Koorma Auditorium during the Taliparamba Circle Cooperative Union's Cooperative Week celebrations.

Kunhikrishnan, an independent MLA backed by the United Democratic Front (UDF), was delivering the inaugural address when some people in the audience allegedly raised slogans and interrupted him.

His private secretary, P. Prasannan, was allegedly manhandled when he tried to stop protesters from approaching the stage. The MLA and his supporters later staged a sit-in outside the auditorium.

The event had also faced an earlier dispute over the choice of its inaugural speaker. The organisers had initially named Payyannur Municipality chairman Sarin Sasi instead of the local MLA. The Cooperation Department intervened, following which Kunhikrishnan was included in the programme.