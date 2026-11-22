The Kerala State Lottery Department have announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-82 draw held on Sunday the 22nd of November 2026. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 25 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department have just published the results of the Samrudhi SM-82 draw which took place on Sunday, 22nd November. The draw was held at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, November 22, 2026

The Samrudhi lottery is run every Sunday and draws in thousands of people who are hoping to win the big cash prizes. This week's draw has a first prize of Rs 1 crore, second prize of Rs 25 lakh and third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The full list of winning numbers has now been released. Ticket holders can check their numbers against the prize-wise results below.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-82 Result Today, November 22: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-82: Full List of Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – MO747323

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 747323

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – MN147266

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – MZ766542

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0606, 1547, 1813, 2626, 2958, 2987, 3412, 3483, 3735, 3746, 4156, 4373, 5581, 6852, 7020, 8304, 8994, 9686, 9840

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 5323, 5867, 6706, 7671, 8383, 8543

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 1048, 1080, 1204, 1838, 1919, 1954, 1979, 2579, 3433, 3748, 4111, 4301, 4797, 5156, 5227, 5685, 5847, 6225, 6642, 6914, 7155, 8979, 9263, 9518, 9853

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0219, 0246, 0312, 0337, 0494, 0692, 0757, 0836, 0844, 0857, 1110, 1220, 1320, 1518, 1527, 1560, 1561, 1964, 2297, 2334, 2416, 2467, 2527, 2685, 2755, 2792, 2950, 3008, 3010, 3227, 3434, 3507, 3522, 3601, 3618, 3639, 3721, 3775, 3815, 3904, 3989, 4076, 4102, 4167, 4169, 4379, 4466, 4596, 4692, 4759, 5327, 5467, 5606, 5771, 6139, 6165, 6271, 6635, 6746, 6929, 6936, 7527, 7632, 7993, 8745, 8771, 9015, 9018, 9033, 9077, 9372, 9694, 9785, 9845, 9876, 9994

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

How to check Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-82 results?

Lottery participants can view the full Samrudhi SM-82 results via the official Kerala State Lotteries Department website.

Go to the official Kerala Lottery website. Find the Samrudhi SM-82 result notification. Download the official result PDF. Check your ticket number against the winning numbers and prize categories. Check the results thoroughly before you go any further with a prize claim.

Winners are urged to keep their original lottery tickets and to follow the Department's official instructions for claiming their prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 21/11/2026: Karunya KR-777 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner