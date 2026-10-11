Panic gripped the area after kitchen staff raised an alarm and people rushed out of the hotel. Thick smoke filled the surroundings, making the rescue operations difficult.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a hotel in Valikkode, Nedumangad. The incident triggered panic in the area after flames from the Al Faham grill spread straight to the chimney.

The fire started around 2 PM. Flames from the Al Faham grilling stove at Zamzam Hotel quickly moved up through the chimney. The kitchen staff immediately raised an alarm. Hearing this, terrified customers and staff ran out of the building. Thick smoke soon covered the entire area. This made the initial rescue efforts quite difficult.

The Nedumangad Fire Force unit rushed to the spot right after getting the information. The firemen pumped water from the front side of the hotel and successfully stopped the fire from spreading further. Local residents said a major tragedy was avoided only because the fire force arrived on time. Officials confirmed that no one suffered any injuries in the incident.