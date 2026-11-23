The Kerala State Lottery Dept have just announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-81 draw which took place on Monday 23rd November 2026. All holders of tickets across Kerala can now go and check their numbers to see if they've won one of the cash prizes in the weekly lottery.
The Kerala State Lottery Dept have just announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-81 draw which took place on Monday 23rd November 2026. All holders of tickets across Kerala can now go and check their numbers to see if they've won one of the cash prizes in the weekly lottery.
The draw took place at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction) in Thiruvananthapuram. The Bhagyathara has a first prize of Rs 1 crore so it's a draw that people are very much looking forward to.
Other than the jackpot there are a number of other prize categories in the draw (2nd and 3rd prizes, consolation prizes and a number of other smaller cash prizes).
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-81 Result Today, November 23: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-81 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BE573685
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 573685
2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – BC983748
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – BF784740
4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 3924, 4402, 8860, 0307, 0538, 6783, 9969, 0830, 1836, 3591, 3494, 2320, 2868, 2357, 2602, 1115, 8452, 3671
5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 2847, 4563, 4837, 6997, 7302, 7999
6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0505, 0710, 1429, 2390, 2450, 2882, 3115, 3301, 3362, 4379, 4588, 4975, 5049, 6107, 6147, 6308, 6862, 7200, 7445, 8097, 9358, 9725, 9789, 9846, 9987
7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0107, 0279, 0337, 0494, 0717, 0800, 1102, 1178, 1448, 1482, 1578, 1736, 1765, 1796, 2115, 2192, 2443, 2483, 2662, 2823, 2857, 2941, 2946, 3041, 3444, 3454, 3553, 3727, 3952, 4105, 4151, 4277, 4414, 4502, 4708, 4828, 5232, 5285, 5314, 5684, 5826, 5900, 5904, 6279, 6329, 6351, 6378, 6495, 6559, 6708, 6846, 7000, 7173, 7563, 7633, 7880, 7899, 8052, 8123, 8124, 8173, 8383, 8393, 8662, 8764, 8781, 8842, 9025, 9273, 9293, 9297, 9376, 9420, 9462, 9701, 9726
8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA
How do you claim your Kerala Lottery prize money?
Winners must cross check their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette results prior to claiming their prize. The original winning ticket must be produced within 30 days of the draw and accompanied by the appropriate ID documents.
The winners have to sign on the reverse side of their ticket and comply with the Kerala State Lotteries Department's rules to claim their prize. However, ticket holders are strongly urged to check the winning numbers, the ticket series and all other relevant details prior to making their claim.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 22/11/2026: Samrudhi SM-82 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner