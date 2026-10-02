A thief stole a two-and-a-half pavan gold chain from 78-year-old Kollerithara Sukanya. The incident took place when she returned home after visiting her son who lives nearby.

Nedumbassery: A thief hid inside a house in Thuruthissery, snatched an elderly woman's gold chain, and locked her in the bathroom before running away. The victim is 78-year-old Kollerithara Sukanya. She lost her two-and-a-half pavan gold chain in the incident. The robbery happened right after she came back from her son's house located nearby.

Kollam: 67-Year-Old Tailor Found Dead Inside Locked Rented Room! Read On

The burglar was already hiding inside the house when Sukanya entered. He quickly snatched her gold chain. He even tried to pull the bangles off her wrists but failed. After that, he pushed the elderly woman into the bathroom, locked the door from the outside, and escaped.

Kollam: Human Skeleton With Skull Found Inside Harbor Septic Tank!

Local residents are very angry with the police. They claim that thefts happen regularly in this area, but the police take no real action even after getting complaints. The locals say the police finally stepped in only after they sent a complaint directly to the Chief Minister. Now, the residents are demanding strict police patrolling in the neighborhood to stop these regular robberies.