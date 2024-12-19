Mumbai boat tragedy: Missing Malayali couple safe, reunited with their 6-year-old son

Mumbai: The Malayali family involved in the tragic Mumbai boat accident, which claimed 13 lives, is safe. Police confirmed that George Mathew, Nisha George Mathew, and their six-year-old son, Abel Mathew, are unharmed. The family, originally from Pathanamthitta, had been vacationing in Mumbai. Following the accident, it was initially feared that they were missing, but further investigation revealed that they were safe and had been relocated to their relative's house in Chandivali, Mumbai. Abel Mathew, the injured child, was initially taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Hospital, where he was identified through conversation. Upon further inquiry, it was found that his parents were at a different hospital, and he was later released to relatives by the Uran police.

A case has been filed against the driver of the Navy speedboat for reckless driving. The collision occurred when the Navy boat, in the middle of a trial run, lost control and crashed into the tourist ferry. Gautam Gupta, a Lucknow native, captured the dramatic footage of the incident. He began recording when he noticed the boat approaching at high speed and witnessed one person being thrown into the air and landing on the ferry deck due to the impact. This raises concerns about why the Navy's engine test run was conducted on a ferry service route.

The boat accident, which occurred near the Gateway of India, led to the deaths of 13 people, including three Navy personnel. Four others remain in critical condition. Initial reports indicate that there were 115 people on board the ferry, with life jackets provided only after the crash. According to those under treatment, people are still missing following the mishap. In the aftermath, images surfaced showing passengers wearing life jackets on the ferry. The Maharashtra government has announced a high-level inquiry into the accident, while the Navy has launched its own investigation into the trial run of the Navy boat.

