India stands 5th in world's most polluted countries, Delhi named most polluted capital

Read Full Gallery

India ranks as the world's 5th most polluted country, with Byrnihat being the most polluted city and Delhi the most polluted capital. Air pollution has cut life expectancy by 5.2 years, causing 1.5 million deaths annually. Experts urge stricter laws, clean energy, and immediate action.

India has improved its ranking, now the fifth most polluted country globally, down from third place in 2023. However, air pollution remains a serious concern, affecting millions of lives.

Byrnihat in Assam has been named the world's most polluted city, according to IQAir’s 2024 World Air Quality Report. The city recorded dangerously high PM2.5 levels.

Delhi continues to be the most polluted capital city in the world, with an annual PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic meter, barely lower than last year.

India dominates the list of the world’s most polluted cities, with 13 of the top 20. Cities like Mullanpur, Faridabad, and Delhi are among the worst affected.

Pollution has cut the life expectancy of Indians by 5.2 years. PM2.5 particles are linked to severe diseases like lung infections, heart disease, and cancer.

A study by Lancet Planetary Health found that PM2.5 pollution caused 1.5 million deaths per year in India between 2009 and 2019, mainly due to industrial and vehicular emissions.

Former WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan urged immediate steps like switching to LPG, expanding public transport, and imposing penalties on polluting industries and vehicles.

Experts stress the importance of strict emission laws, cleaner fuel adoption, and better enforcement of pollution control measures to tackle India’s worsening air quality.

Latest Videos