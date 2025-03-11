India stands 5th in world's most polluted countries, Delhi named most polluted capital

India ranks as the world's 5th most polluted country, with Byrnihat being the most polluted city and Delhi the most polluted capital. Air pollution has cut life expectancy by 5.2 years, causing 1.5 million deaths annually. Experts urge stricter laws, clean energy, and immediate action.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

India has improved its ranking, now the fifth most polluted country globally, down from third place in 2023. However, air pollution remains a serious concern, affecting millions of lives.

article_image2

Byrnihat in Assam has been named the world's most polluted city, according to IQAir’s 2024 World Air Quality Report. The city recorded dangerously high PM2.5 levels.


article_image3

Delhi continues to be the most polluted capital city in the world, with an annual PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic meter, barely lower than last year.

article_image4

India dominates the list of the world’s most polluted cities, with 13 of the top 20. Cities like Mullanpur, Faridabad, and Delhi are among the worst affected.

article_image5

Pollution has cut the life expectancy of Indians by 5.2 years. PM2.5 particles are linked to severe diseases like lung infections, heart disease, and cancer.

article_image6

A study by Lancet Planetary Health found that PM2.5 pollution caused 1.5 million deaths per year in India between 2009 and 2019, mainly due to industrial and vehicular emissions.

article_image7

Former WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan urged immediate steps like switching to LPG, expanding public transport, and imposing penalties on polluting industries and vehicles.

article_image8

Experts stress the importance of strict emission laws, cleaner fuel adoption, and better enforcement of pollution control measures to tackle India’s worsening air quality.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Telangana tunnel collapse: Robotic teams enter SLBC tunnel for rescue ops as 7 workers still remain trapped shk

Telangana tunnel collapse: Robotic teams enter SLBC tunnel for rescue ops as 7 workers still remain trapped

UP chef working at Maldives resort missing since Jan 27: Delhi HC directs authorities to ensure fair probe shk

UP chef working in Maldives missing since Jan 27: Family says got no help; Delhi HC asks to ensure fair probe

PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam meenachil; Cops likely to file case after complaints anr

PC George claims 400 girls lost to love jihad in Kerala's Kottayam; Cops likely to file case after complaints

Lucknow businessman shot dead in moving car, police launch probe vkp

Lucknow businessman shot dead in moving car, police launch probe

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on ATG

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on

Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Seduce Your Husband sri

Impress Your Partner: Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Ignite Romance

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Elegant Office Sarees Top Picks Inspired by Ashika Ranganath sri

Office-Ready: 8 Ashika Ranganath Saree Designs for Women

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon