UP chef working in Maldives missing since Jan 27: Family says got no help; Delhi HC asks to ensure fair probe

Read Full Article

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a chef at an upscale beachfront resort in the Maldives since last year, had been "missing" since January 27 with local authorities in Male yet to trace him, his family has alleged. They added that they have appealed to the Indian embassy in Male and the relevant authorities in Delhi to help them "find their son".

Mujeeb Khan (25) last spoke to his brother, Aftab Khan, on January 27 at 3.05 pm (IST). Nearly two hours later, Aftab’s employers would inform the family that he was “missing” after he went snorkelling, along with two other employees of the resort, and that the management of the hotel was “searching” for him.

With no knowledge of Aftab’s whereabouts since then, the Delhi High Court has stepped in following a plea filed by his family on March 4. The HC, in an order on March 7, directed the union government to depute a nodal officer to liaise with law-enforcement agencies in Maldives "to ensure that a proper investigation is carried out into the circumstances" in which Aftab went missing, "and to trace his current whereabouts", according to a report by The Indian Express.

Justice Sachin Datta has also sought status reports from the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, as well as the Indian High Commission in Maldives. The court also issued a specific direction to the Indian High Commission in Maldives to provide Consular Access to the petitioner, Mujeeb, and his legal counsel, Advocate Zeeshan Khan.

Also read: US: Iconic 'Black Lives Matter' mural near White House removed post Trump's encroachment threats

The HC also directed that "in case it is found that Aftab Khan has expired, the respondents are directed to ensure that adequate arrangements are made to perform the last rites of the deceased in the presence of his family members."

Family says got no help

Aftab's family told the HC that till date, despite all efforts, they have “not received a single document from the respondents pertaining to the investigation related to the matter or any evidence in that regard”, Indian Express reported.

Arguing before the judge on Friday, Zeeshan Khan, the family's lawyer, suggested to the court that an SOP to be followed in such cases be framed by the Indian government to ensure fair and impartial investigation, in accordance with relevant treaties.

Aftab's brother Mujeeb earlier said, "We met Indian embassy officials in Male on Feb 1. They told us that searches were on to find him. On the same day, we went to the resort. But the officials there did not hand over his phone. They also did not share CCTV footage with us. Only Aftab's passport and documents were returned in a sealed bag.... My brother had gone there in March, 2024, on a work visa."

The family claimed the hotel, too, has not handed over documentary evidence regarding the snorkeling incident or Aftab’s phone. Justice Datta has now directed Indian authorities “to pursue the matter with authorities concerned in Maldives to retrieve the mobile phone” of Aftab.

Also read: Ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrested on ICC warrant for 'crimes against humanity, drug war'

Latest Videos