Lifestyle
If you are thinking of getting 4 gram gold jhumki made, then prefer 6 gram strong and durable jhumki by increasing 2 grams of gold. These will last for years without breaking.
If you are choosing a unique design, then you can choose Goddess Jhumki in the jhumki compartment. Along with this, red and green enamel work will make it special.
You can also choose gold chain pendant jhumki to enhance the beauty of your ears. If you want, you can skip the circle design and choose only the pendant.
You will also find small designs in heavy jhumki. If you want, you can get small jhumkas made in 4 to 5 grams as well.
If you want to give jhumki as a face show to the daughter-in-law, then you can choose red gem golden jhumki. The ball pendant at the bottom is making it special.
If you want, you can also choose jhumki patterns in studs in which gems have been used. Gems are charged separately.
