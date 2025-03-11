iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

Read Full Article

Apple's next flagship is generating a lot of buzz. Tech experts and Apple enthusiasts are already making predictions about what may be new in the iPhone 17 series, even though the official debut is still a few months away and the iPhone 16 series is still popular and one of the best-selling models. It is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Pro in particular would see major design modifications, performance enhancements, and camera improvements.

Here are all the rumors around Apple's 2025 flagship, including a possible aluminum frame, a huge camera island, and the formidable A19 Pro CPU.

No more titanium frames

With the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max versions, Apple debuted the first iPhones with titanium bodies during the 2023 iPhone announcement. Users were promised a lighter form factor and more durability with the new material. However, it has since been rumored that Apple intends to return to using aluminum frames.

According to a number of leaks from industry experts like Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple intends to replace the all-glass back seen on current models with a part-aluminum, part-glass design for the iPhone 17 Pro. Since aluminum has a lower carbon footprint than titanium, the move to an aluminum frame is reportedly in line with Apple's 2030 carbon neutrality ambitions. According to rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro will also have a dual-tone finish, with the darker camera island standing out from the rest of the device. It is also said that the camera island is bigger than its predecessor.

Bigger battery?

A little increase in the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is another significant anticipation for the iPhone 17 Pro. In contrast to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 8.25mm thickness, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may measure 8.725mm, according to a revelation from leaker Ice Universe. Even while this difference might not seem like much, it might enable Apple to provide the gadget a bigger battery.

Camera to undergo major changes?

The camera mechanism on the iPhone 17 Pro is also anticipated to undergo a major change. The gadget may include a large camera island that extends the breadth of the phone, according to Apple source Jon Prosser. On the left side of this island would be three cameras, while on the right would be a microphone, LiDAR scanner, and LED flash.

Furthermore, Apple intends to update the lenses so that the iPhone 17 Pro can take high-quality pictures and movies, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. According to Gurman, Apple wants the iPhone 17 Pro to be so good at capturing movies that it may allow producers and filmmakers to move from using professional cameras to the iPhone 17 Pro for high-quality videos without having to use bulky camera setups.

A19 processor

It is anticipated that Apple's newest and most potent smartphone chipset will be found within the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple's next-generation A19 Pro processor, which is based on TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm technology, is probably going to power the gadget. Smoother multitasking, quicker app launches, and enhanced gaming performance are all anticipated with this chipset's superior performance and increased battery economy.

iPhone 17 series launch date

If Apple sticks to its customary fall launch schedule, the iPhone 17 series should be available in September. Regarding pricing, despite recent improvements, Apple has maintained launch prices for the last few years. Accordingly, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to arrive at Rs 1,20,000, while the iPhone 17 is anticipated to retail for Rs 79,000.

Apple is also rumored to be dropping the iPhone 17 Plus from the lineup in favor of the new iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to have a smaller form factor. The iPhone 17 Air's price is yet unknown, but if it replaces the iPhone Plus, it should cost about Rs 89,900, which is comparable to the base model of the iPhone 16 Plus.

