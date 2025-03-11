Pakistan's financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025: Staggering number REVEALED

Read Full Gallery

Pakistan anticipated significant profits from hosting the Champions Trophy 2025, but India's success led to substantial losses. Here are the details of how hosting India's matches in Dubai impacted Pakistan's finances.

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 title recently, sparking massive jubilation among fans. Interestingly, although Pakistan was the host country, the Men in Blue achieved this without stepping foot in the arch-rivals nation. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had hoped that this Champions Trophy would alleviate their difficulties and improve cricket in the country, but their hopes were dashed. Despite all other countries participating, Pakistan suffered significant losses because India did not participate in their country. The Pakistan team's reputation was tarnished as they were eliminated in the league stage itself. They were defeated by India, the very team they didn't want to lose to, and faced criticism from their own fans. Eventually, India prevented Pakistan from hosting a semi-final and the final, leading to severe economic losses.

In reality, Pakistan had the opportunity to host an ICC tournament after 29 years. However, due to India, the tournament was not fully held there. Due to strained bilateral relations with Pakistan, cricket relations also deteriorated. As a result, the Indian government did not allow Team India to travel to Pakistan. For this reason, Team India participated in the tournament in a hybrid model. This meant that while all other countries' matches were held in Pakistan, matches involving India were held in Dubai. Thus, Team India's league, semi-final, and final matches were held in Dubai, resulting in significant losses for Pakistan. Also read: Will Rohit Sharma play in 2027 World Cup? India skipper reveals future plans after Champions Trophy triumph

Pakistan Suffers Heavy Losses Due to Team India's Absence: India has cricket fans all over the world. Wherever ICC tournaments are held, Indian fans come to the stadium to watch matches and spend money, generating good revenue. This helps the local economy. Pakistan also spent a lot of money on the Champions Trophy with this in mind. However, the country's hopes were dashed as India refused to go to Pakistan. The remaining hopes were lost when Pakistan were knocked out in the league match. Given that Pakistan were out of the tournament, spectators did not come to the stadium either. As a result, tickets were not sold as expected, causing huge losses to Pakistan and its cricket board.

Due to terrorism in Pakistan, no ICC tournament has been held there since 1996. With the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, they expected good revenue. For this, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi cricket stadiums were renovated and security was increased. According to some Pakistani media, Pakistan spent $64 million, or about ₹558 crore, for this tournament. In addition, about $9 million has been spent on hospitality and transportation. However, there was no profit from this, only losses. Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

How Much Loss Did Pakistan Suffer in Hosting the Champions Trophy? In the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan team played only two matches in their country. They lost badly in the first match against New Zealand. In the second match, the Indian team defeated them. After these two defeats, the Pakistan team did not even go to the semi-finals. The last match to be played with Bangladesh was canceled due to rain. After these matches, the Pakistan stadiums looked empty. Pakistan will receive $6 million, or about ₹52 crore, from the ICC for hosting the Champions Trophy 2025. As spectators did not come, tickets were not sold much, resulting in low revenue. Foreign spectators also did not go to Pakistan to watch cricket matches. As a result, the revenue from the tournament did not match the expenditure. According to an estimate, Pakistan has suffered a loss of about ₹195 crore in hosting the Champions Trophy.

