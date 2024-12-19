Kerala: Suspicion surrounds woman’s death as son tries to bury body in Kochi's Vennala; arrested

In Kochi, a son attempted to bury his 70-year-old mother's body without informing anyone of her death. The incident occurred in Vennala, where 50-year-old Pradeep was arrested after locals noticed him digging a grave.

Kochi: In an unsettling incident in Kochi, a son attempted to bury his mother's body without informing anyone of her death. The deceased, 70-year-old Alli from Vennala, passed away, and her son Pradeep has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident. The son had dug a grave at the site to conceal the body. The police have confirmed that the body will be sent to Kalamassery Medical College for post-mortem. The Palarivattom police have arrived at the scene and are completing the inquest procedures for the deceased.

The police are suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the death. The incident took place at Nediyaattil, a house on St. Matthew's Church Road in Vennala. This morning, Pradeep, a 50-year-old man, dug a grave in the courtyard of the house and buried his mother's body there. The local residents noticed the unusual activity and immediately informed the police.

The Palarivattom police arrived at the scene and took Pradeep into custody. At the time of the arrest, Pradeep was reportedly intoxicated. When questioned by the police, he stated that he buried his mother after she had passed away.

At the same time, the police have not yet confirmed the cause of the mother's death. They have stated that the body will be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination. Only after the post-mortem will the exact cause of death be determined. Locals claim that Pradeep is a heavy drinker. The couple also has a daughter, and Pradeep's younger son also resides in the house.

