Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta

    Earlier, the Congress party complained to the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary, and Director of Information and Public Relations for violating the electoral code of conduct.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: CPM leader Thomas Isaac faces complaint for election conduct violation in Pathanamthitta rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The district collector of Pathanamthitta has sought an explanation for the complaint violation of the election conduct code against CPM candidate Thomas Isaac of Pathanamthitta.  The complaint is that government systems are being misused for the election campaign. It is also alleged that Kudumbashree workers, Asha workers, and Haritha Karma Sena workers are being used for propaganda. 

    The district collector instructed Thomas Isaac to give an explanation for this. It is also alleged that the CPM leader is offering opportunities to young people through door-to-door campaigns. A. Suresh Kumar, the Vice President of Pathanamthitta DCC (District Congress Committee), highlighted that the violation of regulations came to light following the District Collector's request for clarification.

    Earlier, the Congress party complained with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary, and Director of Information and Public Relations. The complaint alleges a violation of the electoral code of conduct. Specifically, the Congress claims that the Chief Minister's assembly speech is being distributed widely across Kerala, which they argue goes against the rules governing election campaigning.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College rkn

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO] rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO]

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months rkn

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months

    Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more rkn

    Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Carlos Sainz secures victory at Australian GP as Ferrari seizes 1-2 finish following Verstappen's retirement osf

    Carlos Sainz secures victory at Australian GP as Ferrari seizes 1-2 finish following Verstappen's retirement

    Holi 2024: 5 creative ways to use your old outfits on the festival of colours RKK

    Holi 2024: 5 creative ways to use your old outfits on the festival of colours

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB aims for stronger bowling performance against Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: RCB aims for stronger bowling performance against Punjab Kings

    UAE stands tall with Russia; Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in gesture of solidarity (WATCH) AJR

    Moscow terror attack: UAE's Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in solidarity (WATCH)

    Its official IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name snt

    It's official! IAU approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Chandrayaan-3 landing site name

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon