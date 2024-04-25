Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UDF, LDF accuse BJP of distributing kits in Wayanad ahead of polling; probe on

    It is alleged that the BJP is trying to woo voters by distributing kits in Wayanad ahead of the second phase of polling on April 26. The police seized around 1500 food kits from a godown on Wednesday. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

    Wayanad: Ahead of the polling on April 26, Friday, both the Left Front and the UDF have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the widespread distribution of kits to voters in Wayanad. Acting on confidential information, the police conducted a raid in Bathery yesterday evening, seizing approximately 1500 food kits. Allegedly, these kits contained items such as betel nuts and tobacco. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

    The Bathery police said that the vehicle would be handed over to the flying squad. Although the lorry driver claimed he was unaware of the destination, both the UDF and LDF alleged that the BJP had ordered the kits for distribution to voters in colonies. The BJP, however, dismissed these allegations. In addition to Bathery, suspicions of plans to distribute free kits were also raised in the Kalpetta and Mananthavady areas.

    A kit valued at Rs 279 contained items such as one kilogram of sugar, 250 grams of tea, 50 grams of coconut oil, biscuits, rusks, washing powder, bath soap, among others. Additionally, approximately 33 kits included items like betel leaves, areca nuts, lime, and tobacco.

    When police confiscated these kits, another report indicated that hundreds of kits were being assembled at a supermarket in Mananthavady. Congress workers stationed themselves in front of this supermarket. Police reportedly seized around 10 kits from this location. Additionally, the police's flying squad conducted a raid on a wholesale shop's godown amidst allegations of distributing free kits.

    T. Siddique MLA alleged that since the BJP is unlikely to secure votes through legitimate means, they are attempting to mitigate the impact of their anticipated defeat by distributing kits.

    The CPM claimed that the kits were intended for distribution in tribal colonies and accused the BJP of orchestrating the scheme for their candidate. The kits were discovered in a lorry at a godown yesterday. Following the allegations of kit distribution in Kellur, protests continued in the area. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
