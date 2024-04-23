Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS Polls 2024: KPCC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi

    PV Anvar stirred controversy with abusive remarks aimed at Rahul Gandhi during an election rally organized by the LDF local committee in Palakkad. Anwar referred Rahul Gandhi as a fourth-class citizen.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC Acting President MM Hassan filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nilambur MLA PV Anvar for his abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi in an election rally. He also demanded that the police should immediately file a case against Anvar for insulting the Nehru family and Rahul Gandhi with vile language.

    MM Hasan alleged that PV is a new avatar of Anwar Godse. He stated "Anvar's remarks are more terrible than Godse's bullets, which murdered Gandhiji. Anvar made a comment that no representative of the people should ever say. Pinarayi Vijayan, who is continuously bashing Rahul Gandhi, delivered this disrespectful statement through PV Anvar, not himself".

    PV Anvar stirred controversy with abusive remarks aimed at Rahul Gandhi during an election rally organized by the LDF local committee in Palakkad. Anwar referred Rahul Gandhi as a fourth-class citizen who according to him, does not deserve to invoke the name Gandhi. He stated that Rahul Gandhi's DNA should be tested because someone born into the Nehru family cannot say this.

     

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
