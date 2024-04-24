Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan asserted UDF's potential to win all 20 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections with particular confidence in K Sudhakaran's victory in Kannur. He criticized the Chief Minister for seemingly appeasing Modi by speaking against Rahul Gandhi and highlighted instances of alleged communal polarization by the Left.

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan emphasized that the electoral battle in Kerala is primarily between the LDF and UDF, except for a triangular contest in Thrissur. He expressed confidence in the UDF's victory in all 20 seats and questioned the Left's commitment to supporting the INDIA Front at the national level if their MPs win from Kerala. KPCC Acting President MM Hassan, present at the press conference, raised the question of whether the Chief Minister would be prepared to resign in the event of a significant electoral setback.

VD Satheesan said that those who are going to vote should not forget the violations of the promises made by the Center to the people.

He said, "The Chief Minister spread many lies. Evidence was sent to the Chief Minister's office against those lies. The cases were overturned in favor of the RSS."

VD Satheesan accused the CPM of embezzling Rs 300 crore in Karuvannur and criticized the Chief Minister for dismissing these allegations. He also claimed that all anti-social activities were sanctioned by the CPM. Additionally, Satheesan mentioned MV Govindan's statement predicting a BJP sweep in the election and suggested coordination between the BJP and the Chief Minister in criticizing Rahul Gandhi, insinuating that these statements were prepared together.

Satheesan expressed confidence in winning all 20 seats in the state, emphasizing that the real contest is between the LDF and UDF in Kerala.

The Opposition leader said, "UDF will have a massive victory. If there is any kind of defeat, I will be responsible. K Sudhakaran will win in Kannur. His former PA, who joined the BJP, was fired earlier."

He criticized the Chief Minister for appearing fearful of the BJP, accusing him of speaking against Rahul Gandhi to appease Modi.