Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan asserted UDF's potential to win all 20 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections with particular confidence in K Sudhakaran's victory in Kannur. He criticized the Chief Minister for seemingly appeasing Modi by speaking against Rahul Gandhi and highlighted instances of alleged communal polarization by the Left. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan emphasized that the electoral battle in Kerala is primarily between the LDF and UDF, except for a triangular contest in Thrissur. He expressed confidence in the UDF's victory in all 20 seats and questioned the Left's commitment to supporting the INDIA Front at the national level if their MPs win from Kerala. KPCC Acting President MM Hassan, present at the press conference, raised the question of whether the Chief Minister would be prepared to resign in the event of a significant electoral setback.

    VD Satheesan said that those who are going to vote should not forget the violations of the promises made by the Center to the people. 

    He said, "The Chief Minister spread many lies. Evidence was sent to the Chief Minister's office against those lies. The cases were overturned in favor of the RSS."

    VD Satheesan accused the CPM of embezzling Rs 300 crore in Karuvannur and criticized the Chief Minister for dismissing these allegations. He also claimed that all anti-social activities were sanctioned by the CPM. Additionally, Satheesan mentioned MV Govindan's statement predicting a BJP sweep in the election and suggested coordination between the BJP and the Chief Minister in criticizing Rahul Gandhi, insinuating that these statements were prepared together.
    Satheesan expressed confidence in winning all 20 seats in the state, emphasizing that the real contest is between the LDF and UDF in Kerala. 

    The Opposition leader said, "UDF will have a massive victory. If there is any kind of defeat, I will be responsible. K Sudhakaran will win in Kannur. His former PA, who joined the BJP, was fired earlier."

    He criticized the Chief Minister for appearing fearful of the BJP, accusing him of speaking against Rahul Gandhi to appease Modi. 

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC makes changes in online booking for women, disabled persons; Check

    Panamaram double murder case: Court finds accused guilty; verdict on April 29 rkn

    Panamaram double murder case: Court finds accused guilty; verdict on April 29

    Congress, ruling Left in Kerala taking banned PFI's support: Amit Shah anr

    Congress, ruling Left in Kerala taking banned PFI's support: Amit Shah

    Kerala: Thrissur farmers face crisis as low yields push them into financial distress anr

    Kerala: Thrissur farmers face crisis as low yields push them into financial distress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala gears up for 'Kottikalasam' today ahead of polling on April 26 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala gears up for 'Kottikalasam' today ahead of polling on April 26

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins delivers iconic Telugu movies' dialogues, gestures in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins delivers iconic Telugu movies' dialogues, gestures in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

    Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent': Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds RBA EAI

    Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell anr

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon