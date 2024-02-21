Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check

    The finalized list of CPI (M) candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024 is out now. The official announcement of the names will be made on February 26.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: CPI (M) has finalized the candidate for Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Wednesday (Feb 21). However, the official announcement of the names will be made on February 26. The final list was compiled by keeping some candidates from the probable list while excluding others. The candidates will be officially announced with the approval of the Politbureau (PB) after the decision of the state leadership.

    Minister K Radhakrishnan will contest in Alathur. The central committee members including K.K Shailaja will contest from Vadakara, Thomas Isaac from Pathanamthitta and Elamaram Kareem will contest from Kozhikode. Former Muslim League leader KS Hamza will contest from Ponani as an independent candidate.

    DYFI State President Wasif will be contesting from Malappuram. C. Raveendranath will contest from Chalakkudy, and KJ Shine will contest in Ernakulam. Yesudas Parappilly and Rekha Thoms were also considered for Ernakulam. Former LDF Convener A Vijayaraghavan will contest in Palakkad, MV Jayarajan will contest from Kannur and Mukesh will contest from Kollam.

    Final List of CPM candidates

    V Joy - Attingal
    M Mukesh - Kollam
    Thomas Isaac - Pathanamthitta
    AM Ariff - Alappuzha
    KJ Shine- Ernakulam
    C. Raveendranath - Chalakkudy
    K Radhakrishnan - Alathur
    V Wasif - Malappuram
    KS Hamza - Ponnani
    Elamaram Kareem - Kozhikode
    KK Shailaja - Vadakara
    A. Vijayaraghavan - Palakkad
    M. V. Jayarajan - Kannur
    MV Balakrishnan  - Kasaragod

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 5:16 PM IST
